Consumer Rating
(7)
2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Most powerful engine available in a half-ton, room for six, high tow rating.
  • Poor fuel mileage, nearly 20 feet long, spotty build quality.
GMC Sierra 1500HD for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A heavy-duty family/tow vehicle, without the tow-truck ride.

Vehicle overview

In the world of full-size pickup trucks, versatility is king. If you don't offer consumers every conceivable body style/drivetrain/suspension configuration imaginable, they will immediately gravitate toward the manufacturer who does. In this fine tradition of consumer gratification, GMC recently broadened its lineup of Sierra trucks with the introduction of the Sierra 1500HD.

Unlike most Sierra trucks, the 1500HD comes in only one body style -- a crew cab, short box -- giving GMC a half-ton truck with four fullsize doors and true six-passenger seating capacity with which it can compete against Dodge's new Ram Quad Cab and Ford's F-150 SuperCrew. Intended as a truck for recreational use rather than hard-core work duty, the crew cab configuration provides a spacious passenger cabin without the harsh ride typical of most workhorse crew cabs.

In addition to its unique body style, the 1500HD also gets drivetrain components previously unavailable in a Sierra half-ton. Under the hood rests a 6.0-liter Vortec V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. Handling all that power is one of GM's sturdiest light-truck automatic transmissions, the 4L80E. With overdrive and a tow/haul mode that adjusts shift points for better performance under load, this transmission/engine combo allows the 1500HD to tow up to 10,300 pounds. Larger four-wheel disc brakes borrowed from the three-quarter-ton lineup assure that you'll be able to haul the load down to speed as quickly as the burly Vortec engine gets it going.

There are only two trim levels available: SLE and SLT. Well-equipped SLE models include cruise control, keyless entry, an AM/FM/CD stereo, air conditioning and a driver message center that monitors 18 different vehicle systems. SLT models add leather seating surfaces, power-adjustable driver and passenger seats and the OnStar communications system. Optional items include electronic climate control, heated captain's chairs and a heavy-duty towing package that includes an oil cooler, platform hitch and all the wiring necessary for a brake controller and center-mounted brake light.

With its stout drivetrain, spacious interior and numerous standard features, the Sierra 1500HD would make a great tow vehicle for those who pull a good-sized boat or horse trailer on a regular basis, but don't want the harsh-riding suspension of most heavy-duty pickups. Its four full-sized doors allow it to serve as a great family vehicle, as well, making the Sierra 1500HD one of the most versatile and capable models in the Sierra lineup.

2002 Highlights

Debuting late last year as an all-new 2001 model, the 1500HD Crew Cab gets few changes for the 2002 model year. Deep-tinted glass is now standard, and a Cold Weather option package with heated exterior mirrors and a rear window defogger have been added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD.

5(43%)
4(57%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Review
lauren edwards ,11/22/2002
very cmfortbe and it rdes beautifully. i like it ause its great comfort, it has fast power and looks great. ive had no problems with this truck.
Who needs a diesel
glock35ipsc,07/09/2007
When I bought this truck, it was for the purpose of pulling a 5th wheel RV and an enclosed snowmobile trailer. Most all towing would be in the mountains. I have alway driven GM trucks, so I was already use to the body style and interior, both of which I love. However, this is my first GMC. Ride is good for a 3/4 ton, power was good, although I knew I could better it later. Has the typical piston slap of this era of Vortec engines, but has not caused any problems. I run Amsoil synthetic oil, I change the filter every 5000 and the oil every 10,000.
I Love This Truck!
aeopav,05/03/2003
I have had excellent service from this vehicle in its' first 25,000 miles. I'm averaging about 14.9 mpg. On a long highway run it will go to 16mpg. I have had two minor issues fixed under warranty. Exhaust resonance, and a steering wheel "clunk". Both taken care of. I have 3 boys and we all go camping a lot. It hardly even knows it is pulling a camper and everyone has plenty of room. Rear seat passengers have their own heat and a/c vents for comfort. The ride smooths out once the truck is loaded a bit so the camping trips are a real pleasure.
little ttrouble
keithcitty@sbcglobal,12/24/2006
I really only have one gripe about the best truck I've ever owned and that's this: GM will not recall a 6.0 for a oil pump seal that causes the oil to airiate and leaves the owner with the impression that there's a collapsed lifter. Anyone else hear that annoying ticking? Check the GM service records and you'll see that its a 300.00 fix/maybe kind of thing.
See all 7 reviews of the 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD features & specs
Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD Overview

The Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500HD Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

