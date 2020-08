Close

Brandl Chevrolet Buick GMC - Aitkin / Minnesota

** LOCAL TRADE **, ** CRUISE CONTROL **, ** Trailering Package **, ** AWD / 4WD / 4X4 **, ** MULTI-POINT VEHICLE INSPECTION **, ** VEHICLE DETAILED **, ** OIL CHANGED **. **OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE FULLY RECONDITIONED. CALL TO SEE WHAT WORK WAS DONE TO THIS VEHICLE**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTGK13U82F197142

Stock: 20254B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020