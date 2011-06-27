Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD for Sale Near Me
- $6,499
2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE223,140 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
R. M. Stoudt Ford Lincoln - Jamestown / North Dakota
Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4WD Victory Red 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGK13U72F193941
Stock: J4391A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- $5,980
2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE253,215 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Brandl Chevrolet Buick GMC - Aitkin / Minnesota
** LOCAL TRADE **, ** CRUISE CONTROL **, ** Trailering Package **, ** AWD / 4WD / 4X4 **, ** MULTI-POINT VEHICLE INSPECTION **, ** VEHICLE DETAILED **, ** OIL CHANGED **. **OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE FULLY RECONDITIONED. CALL TO SEE WHAT WORK WAS DONE TO THIS VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGK13U82F197142
Stock: 20254B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $8,990
2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE211,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGK13U03F210161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,000
2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE203,231 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Carlisle Cadillac - Waxahachie / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. 2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE SLE ***Manager Special - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY!!*. Our location is just 30 miles south of downtown Dallas along Interstate 35E in historic Waxahachie. DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! CARLISLE - YOUR ONE-STOP GM SHOP! Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Serving the residents of Waxahachie, Texas, Red Oak, Midlothian, Ennis, De Soto, and Ellis County for over 80 years. We started in 1926 with the Chevrolet brand, and have since expanded to become a full service dealer for Buick, and GMC. We offer used and official Certified Pre-Owned GM vehicles of all makes and models. Carlisle Chevrolet's sales and service departments have received outstanding recognition over the decades. In recent years, Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC has been honored with the GM Mark Of Excellence which is presented only to 'Our finest dealers who have committed themselves to unsurpassed performance and customer satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGC13U61F158903
Stock: 572R5
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $6,990
2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE231,107 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Norfolk GM Auto Center - Norfolk / Nebraska
Silver Birch Metallic 2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGK13U55F921244
Stock: 00636C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $5,900
2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2242,291 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kunes Country Chevrolet Macomb - Macomb / Illinois
No Accidents! Clean Vehicle History Report! Great Condition For Age! Come Test Drive Today!all the original factory books and manuals are in the glove box, Sierra 1500HD SLE2, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD.Truck stuff. Haulin' cargo, wheelin' through dirt 'n mud, towin' that 30 ft. Camper. Truck stuff, the stuff you need to do, the stuff that you can do with this fantastic GMC Sierra 1500HD. Need to pull your buddy's Prius out of the ditch? Better have a truck. Need to bring a load of cold, hard steel to the work site? You better not try that in the minivan, it's best used for haulin' soccer balls and spilled cheese puffs. You're doing truck stuff, and for truck stuff, you need this GMC Sierra 1500HD. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive! We pride ourselves on honesty and integrity, but please note that mistakes or misprints due to human error are possible. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information however when you are ready to purchase products or services, it is your responsibility to verify with us that all details listed are accurate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGK13U76F119750
Stock: KT10714C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- $9,995
2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2127,207 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGK13U36F200082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,798
2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1245,549 milesDelivery available*
AutoMax Hyundai Norman - Norman / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGC13U56F232173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,299
2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1119,637 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
* RARE FIND! 1500 HEAVY DUTY! * Odometer is 13689 miles below market average! * Clean Carfax, No Accidents * 6.0L V8 Engine * Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package * Bergstrom Certified 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1 4WD Silver Birch Metallic 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD, 16\ x 6.5\ Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential. Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGK13U66F226630
Stock: T19373B
Certified Pre-Owned: No