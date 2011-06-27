Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
9 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20012006
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$5K$15K
Price

Mileage

100K+100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Truck Details

Cabin Size

Bed Length

Fuel Economy

1020
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $6,499

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE

    223,140 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    R. M. Stoudt Ford Lincoln - Jamestown / North Dakota

    Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4WD Victory Red 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGK13U72F193941
    Stock: J4391A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-08-2020

  • $5,980

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE

    253,215 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Brandl Chevrolet Buick GMC - Aitkin / Minnesota

    ** LOCAL TRADE **, ** CRUISE CONTROL **, ** Trailering Package **, ** AWD / 4WD / 4X4 **, ** MULTI-POINT VEHICLE INSPECTION **, ** VEHICLE DETAILED **, ** OIL CHANGED **. **OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE FULLY RECONDITIONED. CALL TO SEE WHAT WORK WAS DONE TO THIS VEHICLE**

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGK13U82F197142
    Stock: 20254B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • $8,990

    2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE

    211,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGK13U03F210161
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $8,000

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE

    203,231 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Carlisle Cadillac - Waxahachie / Texas

    CARFAX One-Owner. 2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE SLE ***Manager Special - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY!!*. Our location is just 30 miles south of downtown Dallas along Interstate 35E in historic Waxahachie. DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! CARLISLE - YOUR ONE-STOP GM SHOP! Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Serving the residents of Waxahachie, Texas, Red Oak, Midlothian, Ennis, De Soto, and Ellis County for over 80 years. We started in 1926 with the Chevrolet brand, and have since expanded to become a full service dealer for Buick, and GMC. We offer used and official Certified Pre-Owned GM vehicles of all makes and models. Carlisle Chevrolet's sales and service departments have received outstanding recognition over the decades. In recent years, Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC has been honored with the GM Mark Of Excellence which is presented only to 'Our finest dealers who have committed themselves to unsurpassed performance and customer satisfaction.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGC13U61F158903
    Stock: 572R5
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $6,990

    2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE

    231,107 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Norfolk GM Auto Center - Norfolk / Nebraska

    Silver Birch Metallic 2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGK13U55F921244
    Stock: 00636C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-02-2020

  • $5,900

    2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2

    242,291 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kunes Country Chevrolet Macomb - Macomb / Illinois

    No Accidents! Clean Vehicle History Report! Great Condition For Age! Come Test Drive Today!all the original factory books and manuals are in the glove box, Sierra 1500HD SLE2, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD.Truck stuff. Haulin' cargo, wheelin' through dirt 'n mud, towin' that 30 ft. Camper. Truck stuff, the stuff you need to do, the stuff that you can do with this fantastic GMC Sierra 1500HD. Need to pull your buddy's Prius out of the ditch? Better have a truck. Need to bring a load of cold, hard steel to the work site? You better not try that in the minivan, it's best used for haulin' soccer balls and spilled cheese puffs. You're doing truck stuff, and for truck stuff, you need this GMC Sierra 1500HD. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive! We pride ourselves on honesty and integrity, but please note that mistakes or misprints due to human error are possible. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information however when you are ready to purchase products or services, it is your responsibility to verify with us that all details listed are accurate.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGK13U76F119750
    Stock: KT10714C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-20-2020

  • $9,995

    2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2

    127,207 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGK13U36F200082
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,798

    2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1

    245,549 miles
    Delivery available*

    AutoMax Hyundai Norman - Norman / Oklahoma

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGC13U56F232173
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,299

    2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1

    119,637 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin

    * RARE FIND! 1500 HEAVY DUTY! * Odometer is 13689 miles below market average! * Clean Carfax, No Accidents * 6.0L V8 Engine * Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package * Bergstrom Certified 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1 4WD Silver Birch Metallic 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD, 16\ x 6.5\ Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential. Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTGK13U66F226630
    Stock: T19373B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500HD
  4. Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500HD
Sierra 1500HD Reviews & Specs