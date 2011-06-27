Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Rethink the 8sp trans.
18' GMC has the best looks, ride is good, stability in wind is amazing. I love the comfort and they made the cabin very quiet, road noise is not noticed. That said, the 8spd trans clunks, bangs 2nd to 3rd to 4th. Under throttle I hear no issues, city driving idling along, say 10 15mph, roll on and off the throttle and there are serious bangs going on, up and down. Its reminds me of a old drive line ready to spit u joints at any time, its not in the rear end(ring n pinion lash), seems to be in the tranny. I have parked the truck, sits for +-2hrs, level, on start up the rear tires jerk the truck hard, defiantly gets your attention. Does this about once every 10 15 start ups. Took to the dealer and of course they say there is nothing wrong. Do your homework, look on social media about the 8spd trans, they are a problem. Buyer beware. Such a shame, love the truck otherwise.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Don’t buy. You have been warned!!!
This truck has an absolutely terrible transmission that clunks and bumps everywhere you go and the dealer wants nothing to do with it, acting like it’s not part of the warranty. Terrible, terrible, terrible.
Complete disappointment
Purchased 2018 GMC Sierra all terrain in July 2018 due to overall styling, handling and I once had complete faith in GM. Approx. A month after purchase the transmission started the hard shifts and I took it in for service and all was well for a couple more months. Had my 10000 mile service completed in December and had the transmission reprogrammed and fluids flushed. All seemed to be functioning satisfactorily. 1/15/2019 I was backing out of a driveway and I lost all guages, power steering, heated seats, transmission and about every other vital system all while blocking both Lanes of traffic. A positive note these trucks are quite easy to push with one person pushing but you'll need someone stronger than my ten year old to steer if the power steering is out. Got the truck towed to dealer, left overnight since it was after hours and when the technician got to it codes were present but they claim it started and operated as it should. called GM to see what they would do as I don't feel this truck is safe or reliable enough to be in the road or to be used as my work truck pulling trailers and will absolutely not let one of my employees drive it knowing what happened the last time I drove it and they were unwilling to do anything at all. We purchased two of these vehicles at the same time and the other one has been great so far but at $50k a shot and a50/50 chance of getting a good one vs a bad one and GM unwilling to stand behind their product I would recommend spending your money else where.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worst truck I have ever owned
Driving Gm for years, this truck is extremely disappointing. Transmission issues from day one and they still can not fix this awful 8 speed. Lifters on the right bank were replaced after one bent at 6k miles. This truck is nothing short of junk. If you want proof look at the resale values or just go into a Facebook forum an ask a few questions. Cant wait to get rid of this junk. 4x4 grinds, transmission bangs and clangs, and rear end failures are all things that I have dealt with. No trucks are perfect but this is not a good option. The think that I find most frustrating is that GM will not stand behind their warranty, they deem these issues as "normal" when clearly any truck guy/girl knows that its an issue. Please do your homework and a quick google search on the generation 5 GM truck 2014- current you have been warned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
SLT Premium with 6.L 8 Speed Auto
I love this truck. Had the first gen 2014 with a SLE crew cab 4.3 Liter. Although I loved the truck I couldn't help that I settled on the small v6 (that they have since replaced for 2019 moving forward). Went and test drove the new 6.2 with the 8 speed trans and I fell in love! Love my truck. Had to bring it in for warranty already for bad AC compressors... but all paid for and treated right with a new loaner for the day. I'll look to keep this truck for many many years. Especially now with the new gen....boo. I can't stand the 2019s. This gen was a good one and I'm glad I got the one I wanted before they went another direction.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner