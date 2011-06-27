  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Cost to Own

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Cost to Own

More about the 2018 Sierra 1500

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Sierra 1500 Double Cab

4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,031*

Total Cash Price

$55,362

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,515*

Total Cash Price

$54,916

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,031*

Total Cash Price

$55,362

SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,064*

Total Cash Price

$56,255

SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,351*

Total Cash Price

$50,451

4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,318*

Total Cash Price

$49,558

Sierra 1500 Crew Cab

4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,671*

Total Cash Price

$45,540

4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,704*

Total Cash Price

$46,433

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,638*

Total Cash Price

$44,647

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$58,351*

Total Cash Price

$50,451

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,449*

Total Cash Price

$53,130

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,162*

Total Cash Price

$58,934

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$64,031*

Total Cash Price

$55,362

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$52,671*

Total Cash Price

$45,540

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,031*

Total Cash Price

$55,362

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$72,293*

Total Cash Price

$62,506

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$73,326*

Total Cash Price

$63,399

4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$53,187*

Total Cash Price

$45,986

Sierra 1500 Regular Cab

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,744*

Total Cash Price

$61,166

2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,810*

Total Cash Price

$62,952

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$71,260*

Total Cash Price

$61,613

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,875*

Total Cash Price

$64,738

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$51,638*

Total Cash Price

$44,647

2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,129*

Total Cash Price

$58,041

2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$54,736*

Total Cash Price

$47,326

SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,835*

Total Cash Price

$50,005

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,013$1,044$1,075$1,107$1,141$5,380
Maintenance$844$2,072$2,375$1,517$1,798$8,606
Repairs$174$412$604$704$822$2,716
Taxes & Fees$2,943$57$57$57$57$3,171
Financing$2,977$2,394$1,773$1,109$401$8,654
Depreciation$9,074$4,292$3,832$3,483$3,197$23,877
Fuel$2,190$2,256$2,324$2,393$2,465$11,627
True Cost to Own®$19,215$12,526$12,039$10,370$9,880$64,031

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,005$1,036$1,066$1,098$1,132$5,337
Maintenance$838$2,055$2,355$1,504$1,784$8,536
Repairs$172$408$599$699$815$2,694
Taxes & Fees$2,919$57$57$57$57$3,145
Financing$2,953$2,375$1,759$1,100$397$8,584
Depreciation$9,001$4,257$3,801$3,455$3,171$23,685
Fuel$2,172$2,237$2,305$2,374$2,445$11,534
True Cost to Own®$19,060$12,425$11,942$10,286$9,801$63,515

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,013$1,044$1,075$1,107$1,141$5,380
Maintenance$844$2,072$2,375$1,517$1,798$8,606
Repairs$174$412$604$704$822$2,716
Taxes & Fees$2,943$57$57$57$57$3,171
Financing$2,977$2,394$1,773$1,109$401$8,654
Depreciation$9,074$4,292$3,832$3,483$3,197$23,877
Fuel$2,190$2,256$2,324$2,393$2,465$11,627
True Cost to Own®$19,215$12,526$12,039$10,370$9,880$64,031

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,029$1,061$1,092$1,125$1,159$5,467
Maintenance$858$2,105$2,413$1,541$1,827$8,744
Repairs$176$418$614$716$835$2,759
Taxes & Fees$2,990$58$58$58$58$3,222
Financing$3,025$2,433$1,802$1,126$407$8,794
Depreciation$9,221$4,361$3,893$3,539$3,248$24,263
Fuel$2,225$2,292$2,361$2,432$2,505$11,815
True Cost to Own®$19,525$12,729$12,233$10,537$10,040$65,064

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$923$951$980$1,009$1,040$4,903
Maintenance$770$1,888$2,164$1,382$1,638$7,842
Repairs$158$375$550$642$749$2,475
Taxes & Fees$2,681$52$52$52$52$2,889
Financing$2,713$2,182$1,616$1,010$365$7,886
Depreciation$8,269$3,911$3,492$3,174$2,913$21,759
Fuel$1,996$2,055$2,118$2,181$2,246$10,596
True Cost to Own®$17,510$11,415$10,971$9,450$9,004$58,351

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$907$935$962$991$1,021$4,816
Maintenance$756$1,855$2,126$1,358$1,610$7,703
Repairs$155$369$541$630$736$2,431
Taxes & Fees$2,634$51$51$51$51$2,838
Financing$2,665$2,143$1,587$992$359$7,747
Depreciation$8,123$3,842$3,430$3,118$2,862$21,374
Fuel$1,960$2,019$2,080$2,142$2,207$10,408
True Cost to Own®$17,201$11,213$10,777$9,283$8,844$57,318

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$833$859$884$911$938$4,426
Maintenance$695$1,704$1,953$1,247$1,479$7,079
Repairs$143$339$497$579$676$2,234
Taxes & Fees$2,420$47$47$47$47$2,608
Financing$2,449$1,970$1,459$912$329$7,119
Depreciation$7,464$3,530$3,152$2,865$2,630$19,641
Fuel$1,801$1,855$1,911$1,969$2,028$9,565
True Cost to Own®$15,806$10,304$9,903$8,530$8,127$52,671

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$850$876$902$929$957$4,513
Maintenance$708$1,738$1,992$1,272$1,508$7,218
Repairs$146$345$506$591$690$2,278
Taxes & Fees$2,468$48$48$48$48$2,659
Financing$2,497$2,008$1,487$930$336$7,258
Depreciation$7,611$3,599$3,214$2,921$2,681$20,026
Fuel$1,837$1,892$1,949$2,007$2,068$9,752
True Cost to Own®$16,116$10,506$10,097$8,698$8,287$53,704
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$19,256

Taxes & Fees

$2,557

Financing

$6,979

Fuel

$9,377

Insurance

$4,339

Repairs

$2,190

Maintenance

$6,940

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$817$842$867$893$920$4,339
Maintenance$681$1,671$1,915$1,223$1,450$6,940
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$2,373$46$46$46$46$2,557
Financing$2,401$1,931$1,430$894$323$6,979
Depreciation$7,318$3,461$3,090$2,809$2,578$19,256
Fuel$1,766$1,819$1,874$1,930$1,988$9,377
True Cost to Own®$15,496$10,102$9,709$8,363$7,968$51,638

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$923$951$980$1,009$1,040$4,903
Maintenance$770$1,888$2,164$1,382$1,638$7,842
Repairs$158$375$550$642$749$2,475
Taxes & Fees$2,681$52$52$52$52$2,889
Financing$2,713$2,182$1,616$1,010$365$7,886
Depreciation$8,269$3,911$3,492$3,174$2,913$21,759
Fuel$1,996$2,055$2,118$2,181$2,246$10,596
True Cost to Own®$17,510$11,415$10,971$9,450$9,004$58,351

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$972$1,002$1,032$1,063$1,095$5,163
Maintenance$810$1,988$2,279$1,455$1,726$8,259
Repairs$167$395$580$676$789$2,606
Taxes & Fees$2,824$55$55$55$55$3,043
Financing$2,857$2,298$1,702$1,064$384$8,305
Depreciation$8,708$4,119$3,677$3,343$3,068$22,915
Fuel$2,102$2,165$2,230$2,297$2,366$11,159
True Cost to Own®$18,440$12,021$11,554$9,952$9,482$61,449

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,078$1,111$1,144$1,179$1,214$5,727
Maintenance$899$2,206$2,528$1,614$1,914$9,161
Repairs$185$438$643$750$875$2,891
Taxes & Fees$3,132$61$61$61$61$3,375
Financing$3,169$2,549$1,888$1,180$426$9,212
Depreciation$9,660$4,569$4,079$3,708$3,403$25,418
Fuel$2,331$2,401$2,474$2,548$2,624$12,378
True Cost to Own®$20,455$13,335$12,816$11,039$10,518$68,162

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,013$1,044$1,075$1,107$1,141$5,380
Maintenance$844$2,072$2,375$1,517$1,798$8,606
Repairs$174$412$604$704$822$2,716
Taxes & Fees$2,943$57$57$57$57$3,171
Financing$2,977$2,394$1,773$1,109$401$8,654
Depreciation$9,074$4,292$3,832$3,483$3,197$23,877
Fuel$2,190$2,256$2,324$2,393$2,465$11,627
True Cost to Own®$19,215$12,526$12,039$10,370$9,880$64,031

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$833$859$884$911$938$4,426
Maintenance$695$1,704$1,953$1,247$1,479$7,079
Repairs$143$339$497$579$676$2,234
Taxes & Fees$2,420$47$47$47$47$2,608
Financing$2,449$1,970$1,459$912$329$7,119
Depreciation$7,464$3,530$3,152$2,865$2,630$19,641
Fuel$1,801$1,855$1,911$1,969$2,028$9,565
True Cost to Own®$15,806$10,304$9,903$8,530$8,127$52,671

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,013$1,044$1,075$1,107$1,141$5,380
Maintenance$844$2,072$2,375$1,517$1,798$8,606
Repairs$174$412$604$704$822$2,716
Taxes & Fees$2,943$57$57$57$57$3,171
Financing$2,977$2,394$1,773$1,109$401$8,654
Depreciation$9,074$4,292$3,832$3,483$3,197$23,877
Fuel$2,190$2,256$2,324$2,393$2,465$11,627
True Cost to Own®$19,215$12,526$12,039$10,370$9,880$64,031

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,144$1,179$1,214$1,250$1,288$6,075
Maintenance$953$2,339$2,681$1,712$2,030$9,716
Repairs$196$465$682$795$928$3,066
Taxes & Fees$3,322$64$64$64$64$3,580
Financing$3,361$2,703$2,002$1,252$452$9,771
Depreciation$10,245$4,845$4,326$3,933$3,609$26,958
Fuel$2,472$2,547$2,624$2,702$2,783$13,128
True Cost to Own®$21,694$14,143$13,593$11,708$11,155$72,293

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,160$1,196$1,231$1,268$1,306$6,161
Maintenance$967$2,373$2,719$1,737$2,059$9,855
Repairs$199$471$692$807$941$3,110
Taxes & Fees$3,370$65$65$65$65$3,631
Financing$3,409$2,742$2,031$1,269$459$9,910
Depreciation$10,392$4,915$4,388$3,989$3,661$27,344
Fuel$2,508$2,583$2,661$2,741$2,823$13,315
True Cost to Own®$22,004$14,345$13,787$11,875$11,315$73,326

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$842$867$893$920$948$4,469
Maintenance$701$1,721$1,972$1,260$1,494$7,148
Repairs$144$342$502$585$683$2,256
Taxes & Fees$2,444$47$47$47$47$2,634
Financing$2,473$1,989$1,473$921$333$7,188
Depreciation$7,538$3,565$3,183$2,893$2,655$19,834
Fuel$1,819$1,874$1,930$1,988$2,048$9,658
True Cost to Own®$15,961$10,405$10,000$8,614$8,207$53,187

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,119$1,154$1,188$1,223$1,260$5,944
Maintenance$933$2,289$2,624$1,676$1,987$9,508
Repairs$192$455$667$778$908$3,000
Taxes & Fees$3,251$63$63$63$63$3,503
Financing$3,289$2,645$1,959$1,225$443$9,561
Depreciation$10,026$4,742$4,233$3,848$3,532$26,381
Fuel$2,419$2,492$2,567$2,644$2,724$12,846
True Cost to Own®$21,230$13,840$13,301$11,457$10,916$70,744

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,152$1,187$1,222$1,259$1,297$6,118
Maintenance$960$2,356$2,700$1,724$2,044$9,785
Repairs$197$468$687$801$935$3,088
Taxes & Fees$3,346$65$65$65$65$3,605
Financing$3,385$2,723$2,016$1,261$455$9,840
Depreciation$10,318$4,880$4,357$3,961$3,635$27,151
Fuel$2,490$2,565$2,642$2,721$2,803$13,222
True Cost to Own®$21,849$14,244$13,690$11,792$11,235$72,810

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,127$1,162$1,196$1,232$1,270$5,988
Maintenance$940$2,306$2,643$1,688$2,001$9,577
Repairs$193$458$672$784$915$3,022
Taxes & Fees$3,275$63$63$63$63$3,529
Financing$3,313$2,665$1,973$1,234$446$9,631
Depreciation$10,099$4,776$4,264$3,876$3,558$26,573
Fuel$2,437$2,510$2,586$2,663$2,743$12,940
True Cost to Own®$21,384$13,941$13,398$11,541$10,996$71,260

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,185$1,221$1,257$1,295$1,334$6,292
Maintenance$987$2,423$2,777$1,773$2,103$10,063
Repairs$203$481$706$824$961$3,176
Taxes & Fees$3,441$67$67$67$67$3,708
Financing$3,481$2,800$2,074$1,296$468$10,120
Depreciation$10,611$5,018$4,481$4,073$3,738$27,921
Fuel$2,561$2,638$2,717$2,799$2,883$13,597
True Cost to Own®$22,469$14,648$14,078$12,126$11,554$74,875

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$817$842$867$893$920$4,339
Maintenance$681$1,671$1,915$1,223$1,450$6,940
Repairs$140$332$487$568$663$2,190
Taxes & Fees$2,373$46$46$46$46$2,557
Financing$2,401$1,931$1,430$894$323$6,979
Depreciation$7,318$3,461$3,090$2,809$2,578$19,256
Fuel$1,766$1,819$1,874$1,930$1,988$9,377
True Cost to Own®$15,496$10,102$9,709$8,363$7,968$51,638

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,062$1,095$1,127$1,161$1,196$5,641
Maintenance$885$2,172$2,490$1,590$1,885$9,022
Repairs$182$432$633$738$862$2,847
Taxes & Fees$3,085$60$60$60$60$3,324
Financing$3,121$2,510$1,859$1,162$420$9,073
Depreciation$9,513$4,499$4,017$3,652$3,351$25,033
Fuel$2,296$2,365$2,436$2,509$2,584$12,190
True Cost to Own®$20,145$13,133$12,622$10,872$10,358$67,129

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$866$893$919$947$975$4,599
Maintenance$722$1,771$2,030$1,296$1,537$7,356
Repairs$148$352$516$602$703$2,321
Taxes & Fees$2,515$49$49$49$49$2,710
Financing$2,545$2,047$1,516$948$342$7,398
Depreciation$7,757$3,669$3,275$2,978$2,733$20,411
Fuel$1,872$1,928$1,986$2,046$2,107$9,940
True Cost to Own®$16,426$10,708$10,292$8,865$8,446$54,736

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$915$943$971$1,000$1,030$4,860
Maintenance$763$1,872$2,145$1,370$1,624$7,773
Repairs$157$372$545$636$743$2,453
Taxes & Fees$2,658$52$52$52$52$2,864
Financing$2,689$2,163$1,602$1,001$362$7,816
Depreciation$8,196$3,876$3,461$3,146$2,887$21,567
Fuel$1,978$2,037$2,099$2,162$2,227$10,502
True Cost to Own®$17,356$11,314$10,874$9,367$8,924$57,835

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Sierra 1500

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles