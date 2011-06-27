Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 1500 Double Cab
4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,031*
Total Cash Price
$55,362
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,515*
Total Cash Price
$54,916
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,031*
Total Cash Price
$55,362
SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,064*
Total Cash Price
$56,255
SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,351*
Total Cash Price
$50,451
4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,318*
Total Cash Price
$49,558
Sierra 1500 Crew Cab
4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,671*
Total Cash Price
$45,540
4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,704*
Total Cash Price
$46,433
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,638*
Total Cash Price
$44,647
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,351*
Total Cash Price
$50,451
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,449*
Total Cash Price
$53,130
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,162*
Total Cash Price
$58,934
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,031*
Total Cash Price
$55,362
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,671*
Total Cash Price
$45,540
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,031*
Total Cash Price
$55,362
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,293*
Total Cash Price
$62,506
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,326*
Total Cash Price
$63,399
4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,187*
Total Cash Price
$45,986
Sierra 1500 Regular Cab
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,744*
Total Cash Price
$61,166
2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,810*
Total Cash Price
$62,952
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,260*
Total Cash Price
$61,613
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,875*
Total Cash Price
$64,738
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,638*
Total Cash Price
$44,647
2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,129*
Total Cash Price
$58,041
2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,736*
Total Cash Price
$47,326
SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,835*
Total Cash Price
$50,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$844
|$2,072
|$2,375
|$1,517
|$1,798
|$8,606
|Repairs
|$174
|$412
|$604
|$704
|$822
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,943
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,171
|Financing
|$2,977
|$2,394
|$1,773
|$1,109
|$401
|$8,654
|Depreciation
|$9,074
|$4,292
|$3,832
|$3,483
|$3,197
|$23,877
|Fuel
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$11,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,215
|$12,526
|$12,039
|$10,370
|$9,880
|$64,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,036
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,132
|$5,337
|Maintenance
|$838
|$2,055
|$2,355
|$1,504
|$1,784
|$8,536
|Repairs
|$172
|$408
|$599
|$699
|$815
|$2,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,919
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,145
|Financing
|$2,953
|$2,375
|$1,759
|$1,100
|$397
|$8,584
|Depreciation
|$9,001
|$4,257
|$3,801
|$3,455
|$3,171
|$23,685
|Fuel
|$2,172
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$2,374
|$2,445
|$11,534
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,060
|$12,425
|$11,942
|$10,286
|$9,801
|$63,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$844
|$2,072
|$2,375
|$1,517
|$1,798
|$8,606
|Repairs
|$174
|$412
|$604
|$704
|$822
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,943
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,171
|Financing
|$2,977
|$2,394
|$1,773
|$1,109
|$401
|$8,654
|Depreciation
|$9,074
|$4,292
|$3,832
|$3,483
|$3,197
|$23,877
|Fuel
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$11,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,215
|$12,526
|$12,039
|$10,370
|$9,880
|$64,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,061
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$858
|$2,105
|$2,413
|$1,541
|$1,827
|$8,744
|Repairs
|$176
|$418
|$614
|$716
|$835
|$2,759
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,990
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,222
|Financing
|$3,025
|$2,433
|$1,802
|$1,126
|$407
|$8,794
|Depreciation
|$9,221
|$4,361
|$3,893
|$3,539
|$3,248
|$24,263
|Fuel
|$2,225
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,505
|$11,815
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,525
|$12,729
|$12,233
|$10,537
|$10,040
|$65,064
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$4,903
|Maintenance
|$770
|$1,888
|$2,164
|$1,382
|$1,638
|$7,842
|Repairs
|$158
|$375
|$550
|$642
|$749
|$2,475
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,681
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,889
|Financing
|$2,713
|$2,182
|$1,616
|$1,010
|$365
|$7,886
|Depreciation
|$8,269
|$3,911
|$3,492
|$3,174
|$2,913
|$21,759
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,510
|$11,415
|$10,971
|$9,450
|$9,004
|$58,351
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$935
|$962
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,816
|Maintenance
|$756
|$1,855
|$2,126
|$1,358
|$1,610
|$7,703
|Repairs
|$155
|$369
|$541
|$630
|$736
|$2,431
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,634
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,838
|Financing
|$2,665
|$2,143
|$1,587
|$992
|$359
|$7,747
|Depreciation
|$8,123
|$3,842
|$3,430
|$3,118
|$2,862
|$21,374
|Fuel
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,207
|$10,408
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,201
|$11,213
|$10,777
|$9,283
|$8,844
|$57,318
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$4,426
|Maintenance
|$695
|$1,704
|$1,953
|$1,247
|$1,479
|$7,079
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,420
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,608
|Financing
|$2,449
|$1,970
|$1,459
|$912
|$329
|$7,119
|Depreciation
|$7,464
|$3,530
|$3,152
|$2,865
|$2,630
|$19,641
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,806
|$10,304
|$9,903
|$8,530
|$8,127
|$52,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$4,513
|Maintenance
|$708
|$1,738
|$1,992
|$1,272
|$1,508
|$7,218
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,468
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,659
|Financing
|$2,497
|$2,008
|$1,487
|$930
|$336
|$7,258
|Depreciation
|$7,611
|$3,599
|$3,214
|$2,921
|$2,681
|$20,026
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,116
|$10,506
|$10,097
|$8,698
|$8,287
|$53,704
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$4,339
|Maintenance
|$681
|$1,671
|$1,915
|$1,223
|$1,450
|$6,940
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,373
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,557
|Financing
|$2,401
|$1,931
|$1,430
|$894
|$323
|$6,979
|Depreciation
|$7,318
|$3,461
|$3,090
|$2,809
|$2,578
|$19,256
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,496
|$10,102
|$9,709
|$8,363
|$7,968
|$51,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$4,903
|Maintenance
|$770
|$1,888
|$2,164
|$1,382
|$1,638
|$7,842
|Repairs
|$158
|$375
|$550
|$642
|$749
|$2,475
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,681
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,889
|Financing
|$2,713
|$2,182
|$1,616
|$1,010
|$365
|$7,886
|Depreciation
|$8,269
|$3,911
|$3,492
|$3,174
|$2,913
|$21,759
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,510
|$11,415
|$10,971
|$9,450
|$9,004
|$58,351
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,163
|Maintenance
|$810
|$1,988
|$2,279
|$1,455
|$1,726
|$8,259
|Repairs
|$167
|$395
|$580
|$676
|$789
|$2,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,824
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,043
|Financing
|$2,857
|$2,298
|$1,702
|$1,064
|$384
|$8,305
|Depreciation
|$8,708
|$4,119
|$3,677
|$3,343
|$3,068
|$22,915
|Fuel
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,230
|$2,297
|$2,366
|$11,159
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,440
|$12,021
|$11,554
|$9,952
|$9,482
|$61,449
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$5,727
|Maintenance
|$899
|$2,206
|$2,528
|$1,614
|$1,914
|$9,161
|Repairs
|$185
|$438
|$643
|$750
|$875
|$2,891
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,132
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,375
|Financing
|$3,169
|$2,549
|$1,888
|$1,180
|$426
|$9,212
|Depreciation
|$9,660
|$4,569
|$4,079
|$3,708
|$3,403
|$25,418
|Fuel
|$2,331
|$2,401
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,624
|$12,378
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,455
|$13,335
|$12,816
|$11,039
|$10,518
|$68,162
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$844
|$2,072
|$2,375
|$1,517
|$1,798
|$8,606
|Repairs
|$174
|$412
|$604
|$704
|$822
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,943
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,171
|Financing
|$2,977
|$2,394
|$1,773
|$1,109
|$401
|$8,654
|Depreciation
|$9,074
|$4,292
|$3,832
|$3,483
|$3,197
|$23,877
|Fuel
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$11,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,215
|$12,526
|$12,039
|$10,370
|$9,880
|$64,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$4,426
|Maintenance
|$695
|$1,704
|$1,953
|$1,247
|$1,479
|$7,079
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,420
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,608
|Financing
|$2,449
|$1,970
|$1,459
|$912
|$329
|$7,119
|Depreciation
|$7,464
|$3,530
|$3,152
|$2,865
|$2,630
|$19,641
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,806
|$10,304
|$9,903
|$8,530
|$8,127
|$52,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$844
|$2,072
|$2,375
|$1,517
|$1,798
|$8,606
|Repairs
|$174
|$412
|$604
|$704
|$822
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,943
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,171
|Financing
|$2,977
|$2,394
|$1,773
|$1,109
|$401
|$8,654
|Depreciation
|$9,074
|$4,292
|$3,832
|$3,483
|$3,197
|$23,877
|Fuel
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$11,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,215
|$12,526
|$12,039
|$10,370
|$9,880
|$64,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$1,288
|$6,075
|Maintenance
|$953
|$2,339
|$2,681
|$1,712
|$2,030
|$9,716
|Repairs
|$196
|$465
|$682
|$795
|$928
|$3,066
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,322
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,580
|Financing
|$3,361
|$2,703
|$2,002
|$1,252
|$452
|$9,771
|Depreciation
|$10,245
|$4,845
|$4,326
|$3,933
|$3,609
|$26,958
|Fuel
|$2,472
|$2,547
|$2,624
|$2,702
|$2,783
|$13,128
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,694
|$14,143
|$13,593
|$11,708
|$11,155
|$72,293
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$6,161
|Maintenance
|$967
|$2,373
|$2,719
|$1,737
|$2,059
|$9,855
|Repairs
|$199
|$471
|$692
|$807
|$941
|$3,110
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,370
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,631
|Financing
|$3,409
|$2,742
|$2,031
|$1,269
|$459
|$9,910
|Depreciation
|$10,392
|$4,915
|$4,388
|$3,989
|$3,661
|$27,344
|Fuel
|$2,508
|$2,583
|$2,661
|$2,741
|$2,823
|$13,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,004
|$14,345
|$13,787
|$11,875
|$11,315
|$73,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$948
|$4,469
|Maintenance
|$701
|$1,721
|$1,972
|$1,260
|$1,494
|$7,148
|Repairs
|$144
|$342
|$502
|$585
|$683
|$2,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,444
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,634
|Financing
|$2,473
|$1,989
|$1,473
|$921
|$333
|$7,188
|Depreciation
|$7,538
|$3,565
|$3,183
|$2,893
|$2,655
|$19,834
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,961
|$10,405
|$10,000
|$8,614
|$8,207
|$53,187
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$5,944
|Maintenance
|$933
|$2,289
|$2,624
|$1,676
|$1,987
|$9,508
|Repairs
|$192
|$455
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,000
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,251
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,503
|Financing
|$3,289
|$2,645
|$1,959
|$1,225
|$443
|$9,561
|Depreciation
|$10,026
|$4,742
|$4,233
|$3,848
|$3,532
|$26,381
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,230
|$13,840
|$13,301
|$11,457
|$10,916
|$70,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$6,118
|Maintenance
|$960
|$2,356
|$2,700
|$1,724
|$2,044
|$9,785
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,346
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,605
|Financing
|$3,385
|$2,723
|$2,016
|$1,261
|$455
|$9,840
|Depreciation
|$10,318
|$4,880
|$4,357
|$3,961
|$3,635
|$27,151
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,849
|$14,244
|$13,690
|$11,792
|$11,235
|$72,810
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,127
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$1,270
|$5,988
|Maintenance
|$940
|$2,306
|$2,643
|$1,688
|$2,001
|$9,577
|Repairs
|$193
|$458
|$672
|$784
|$915
|$3,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,275
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,529
|Financing
|$3,313
|$2,665
|$1,973
|$1,234
|$446
|$9,631
|Depreciation
|$10,099
|$4,776
|$4,264
|$3,876
|$3,558
|$26,573
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,384
|$13,941
|$13,398
|$11,541
|$10,996
|$71,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$1,334
|$6,292
|Maintenance
|$987
|$2,423
|$2,777
|$1,773
|$2,103
|$10,063
|Repairs
|$203
|$481
|$706
|$824
|$961
|$3,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,441
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,708
|Financing
|$3,481
|$2,800
|$2,074
|$1,296
|$468
|$10,120
|Depreciation
|$10,611
|$5,018
|$4,481
|$4,073
|$3,738
|$27,921
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,469
|$14,648
|$14,078
|$12,126
|$11,554
|$74,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$4,339
|Maintenance
|$681
|$1,671
|$1,915
|$1,223
|$1,450
|$6,940
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,373
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,557
|Financing
|$2,401
|$1,931
|$1,430
|$894
|$323
|$6,979
|Depreciation
|$7,318
|$3,461
|$3,090
|$2,809
|$2,578
|$19,256
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,496
|$10,102
|$9,709
|$8,363
|$7,968
|$51,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$5,641
|Maintenance
|$885
|$2,172
|$2,490
|$1,590
|$1,885
|$9,022
|Repairs
|$182
|$432
|$633
|$738
|$862
|$2,847
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,085
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,324
|Financing
|$3,121
|$2,510
|$1,859
|$1,162
|$420
|$9,073
|Depreciation
|$9,513
|$4,499
|$4,017
|$3,652
|$3,351
|$25,033
|Fuel
|$2,296
|$2,365
|$2,436
|$2,509
|$2,584
|$12,190
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,145
|$13,133
|$12,622
|$10,872
|$10,358
|$67,129
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$4,599
|Maintenance
|$722
|$1,771
|$2,030
|$1,296
|$1,537
|$7,356
|Repairs
|$148
|$352
|$516
|$602
|$703
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,515
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,710
|Financing
|$2,545
|$2,047
|$1,516
|$948
|$342
|$7,398
|Depreciation
|$7,757
|$3,669
|$3,275
|$2,978
|$2,733
|$20,411
|Fuel
|$1,872
|$1,928
|$1,986
|$2,046
|$2,107
|$9,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,426
|$10,708
|$10,292
|$8,865
|$8,446
|$54,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$943
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$4,860
|Maintenance
|$763
|$1,872
|$2,145
|$1,370
|$1,624
|$7,773
|Repairs
|$157
|$372
|$545
|$636
|$743
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,658
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,864
|Financing
|$2,689
|$2,163
|$1,602
|$1,001
|$362
|$7,816
|Depreciation
|$8,196
|$3,876
|$3,461
|$3,146
|$2,887
|$21,567
|Fuel
|$1,978
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$10,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,356
|$11,314
|$10,874
|$9,367
|$8,924
|$57,835
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Sierra 1500
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 in Virginia is:not available
