Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews
2017 4x4 6.2 liter V8 W/8spd transmission, Nice!
This review did not allow for the proper 6.2 liter 8spd option to be selected as a detail regarding this vehicle which is what I am describing here… I Have a little under 900 miles on this truck, barely breaking it in after trading up from a 2014 GMC 5.3 liter 6spd double cab... The new 2017 with the 6.2L engine and 8spd tranny is far more drivable under every condition I have experienced to date… lots of low end torque and power… mountain driving in Colorado is much less an effort for this power train, it always seems to be in the right gear for the task… less clunky and more responsive than the 5.3 w/6 spd… Also, I am getting similar maybe even better gas mileage than the 5.3L 6 spd did… The 6.2L now needs to run on 87-91 octane so a bit of a trade off for fuel expense… I registered approx 27 mpg avg for a 60mph 50 mile run through the hills... 30 mpg one way and 24 mpg returning… some light snow and rain at the time… I have the All Terrain package which is great except for the Rancho shock absorbers which feel mushy at highway speeds... too much disconnect from the road, like the stock 20" wheels and tires are bouncing at times… I much prefer the grip and feel of Bilstein shocks and will change them over after a bit more driving… did the same on my 2014 with a vast improvement in handing and control… it felt much safer to drive under all conditions especially on rough roads, paved, gravel or dirt… almost got a speeding ticket right after changing to the Bilstein shocks on my '14 All Terrain double cab because it felt like I was driving slower than I was used to, when actually I was going 10 mph faster… I do wish the 1500 frame was stiffer with less resonance like the 2500HD… Didn't like 2500 gas powertrain… felt sluggish… The GMC '17 electronics now have a much better user interface for the most part, a more positive touch screen and works fairly well at linking the functions on my IPhone… some distractions, random glitches, possibly user error… there are a few mysteries yet to unfold in that 8" glowing screen on the dash even after studying the manual for an hour… All in all… Yes, I am liking this truck! Is it worth the $$$$ ??? Time will tell... Update! This truck is a great truck! Love the 6.2 liter engine and after upgrading to Bilstein 4600 shocks all around and getting rid of the original Rancho shocks with seemed terribly unsafe at highway speeds on Colorado roads I also got rid of the original factory Goodyear tires and replaced then with Michelin LTX Defenders... OMG what huge improvement all around, way better in snow and ice, quieter, better handling, traction and overall control. Gas mileage remains about the same a surprising 24mpg highway in the mountains running on Premium as recommended by the owners directives in the manual. Still 18-19mpg in town with being a lead foot... I drive more with the torque of this great engine rather than the revs... however when I do stomp on it to pass a lumbering semi... IT CRANKS! Only complaints are the frame resonance which many trucks seem to have and I wish they would just give me a place to plug in an IPAD on the dash and get rid of GMC touch screen which GMC is proud of but doesn't compare in terms of user interface to a newer iPad. Update again... Now with 39,000 miles I can say this is the best truck I have owned to date... The dealer (Auto Nation GMC) has been helpful for things like oil and filter changes, transmission fluid change etc. All normal maintenance items, and one minor recall to reprogram the ABS. Would I recommend this truck to a friend? YES, so long as they were up for getting the 6.2 engine and matching tranny at the added expense at $2495 retail, here in the mountain states there is no substitute for the better tranny and low end torque of this engine... I would also encourage them to update the shocks to Bilstein 4600's as soon as they were able. Far more controlled and surefooted ride than the OEM Rancho suspension... If they drive on twisty roads or in bad weather conditions int eh mountains then they would be far better off with the far better tracking and handling Michelin LTX Defender tires than the OEM versions. I drive the Colorado mountains in very bad conditions often and there is no comparison in snow... These Michelins are not actual snow tires however they perform amazingly well as an all around tire.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
First year of ownership, 2017 SLT Double Cab 6.2L
The performance from the 6.2L V8 is exceptional, torque can be had at any engine speed, the 8-speed shifts a lot better then the 6-speed, which hampered my 2014 SLT with the 5.3L V8. It surprises many how quick the truck is and the passing power is phenomenal. Towing is easy, especially hooking up a trailer with the backup camera. With tow-haul mode engaged, towing is relatively effortless with the 6.2. Braking, handling, and ride quality are adequate for a full-size truck, but much better than most older trucks. The seats are large and comfortable, especially for highway use. They're not bolstered especially well for sporty driving, and rear seat room is limited with the double cab - the back seat is straight against the cab wall. Ergonomics are excellent - the center console with the bucket seats can fit a laptop or several file folders, the underseat storage accessory is great for holding a few tools, and there are plenty of cupholders and cubbies for front and rear passengers. Technology is great, the active safety tech works well though I've had several false alarms with the emergency braking and forward collision warning, the active lane keeping works well. Navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth are all there, even Wi-Fi, an owner experience app with cool features (MyGMC), OnStar telematics and emergency services, SiriusXM radio, and even a cool little app store with podcasts and other available apps. The infotainment system is easy to use and intuitive. Most buttons are large and placed conveniently, and the infotainment is set up so you don't have to dig through menus to find most features. I love the spray-on bedliner, cargo tie downs, LED bedlights, and bumper-mounted bed steps. They make using the truck easier. The LED headlights are a welcome addition - the standard halogen headlights are not bright enough. I'd recommend springing for the Intellibeam headlights for a little extra visibility at night. In just over 12,000 miles and 1 year of driving, I have had 1 oil change and service around 7,000 miles and have had no issues or reasons to bring it to the dealer, a welcome improvement over my 2014 with its malfunctioning Safety Alert Seat, A/C condenser, a set of tires, and radiator all before being traded in at 39,000 miles. Gas mileage is about 15 on average with the 6.2, I mostly drive on 2-lane backroads and in town. I've gotten over 25 mpg on a 200 mile highway trip before. BOTTOM LINE: No truck or car is without it's compromises, but I have been very happy with my purchase. PROS: Acceleration, utility, technology, ergonomics and large list of creature comforts. CONS: 8-speeds seems too much, although it shifts a lot smoother than the 6-speed in my 2014; interior quality is a little lacking, they keep getting more and more expensive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I LOVE MY TRUCK ITS RIGHT.OUTSIDE
Buu it. Hands down so far the best bow tie vehicle Ive ever owned.It s fast lot of comfort a rollin computer on wheels Hell the only thing it dont do is fly
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Transmission shift clunk!
Be sure to drive it. I have one that bangs the gears when taking off. (Sometimes) .Usually first thing in the morning. Jerks and shifts hard with a loud clunk when shifting between 1 and 2 gear. I know other owners that report the Same problem. So far either of the ones I have heard about have found the problem. Including mine!! 55K MSRP. Should not have this problem!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
transmission shifting issues GMC declairs normal
Caution to perspective buyers.... Major issue with transmission 2017 ,,, GMC declares normal operation with Bullitin 99-04-20-002J,,, ... 01-09-2019,,, Recently discovered GM has new transmission redesign for 2019. I still have my 2017 V8 Searria .. Still very disappointed with cloggy transmission shifting.. Will NOT recommend or buy GM again..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner