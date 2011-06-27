Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews

CJJ , 11/24/2016 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

24 of 25 people found this review helpful

This review did not allow for the proper 6.2 liter 8spd option to be selected as a detail regarding this vehicle which is what I am describing here… I Have a little under 900 miles on this truck, barely breaking it in after trading up from a 2014 GMC 5.3 liter 6spd double cab... The new 2017 with the 6.2L engine and 8spd tranny is far more drivable under every condition I have experienced to date… lots of low end torque and power… mountain driving in Colorado is much less an effort for this power train, it always seems to be in the right gear for the task… less clunky and more responsive than the 5.3 w/6 spd… Also, I am getting similar maybe even better gas mileage than the 5.3L 6 spd did… The 6.2L now needs to run on 87-91 octane so a bit of a trade off for fuel expense… I registered approx 27 mpg avg for a 60mph 50 mile run through the hills... 30 mpg one way and 24 mpg returning… some light snow and rain at the time… I have the All Terrain package which is great except for the Rancho shock absorbers which feel mushy at highway speeds... too much disconnect from the road, like the stock 20" wheels and tires are bouncing at times… I much prefer the grip and feel of Bilstein shocks and will change them over after a bit more driving… did the same on my 2014 with a vast improvement in handing and control… it felt much safer to drive under all conditions especially on rough roads, paved, gravel or dirt… almost got a speeding ticket right after changing to the Bilstein shocks on my '14 All Terrain double cab because it felt like I was driving slower than I was used to, when actually I was going 10 mph faster… I do wish the 1500 frame was stiffer with less resonance like the 2500HD… Didn't like 2500 gas powertrain… felt sluggish… The GMC '17 electronics now have a much better user interface for the most part, a more positive touch screen and works fairly well at linking the functions on my IPhone… some distractions, random glitches, possibly user error… there are a few mysteries yet to unfold in that 8" glowing screen on the dash even after studying the manual for an hour… All in all… Yes, I am liking this truck! Is it worth the $$$$ ??? Time will tell... Update! This truck is a great truck! Love the 6.2 liter engine and after upgrading to Bilstein 4600 shocks all around and getting rid of the original Rancho shocks with seemed terribly unsafe at highway speeds on Colorado roads I also got rid of the original factory Goodyear tires and replaced then with Michelin LTX Defenders... OMG what huge improvement all around, way better in snow and ice, quieter, better handling, traction and overall control. Gas mileage remains about the same a surprising 24mpg highway in the mountains running on Premium as recommended by the owners directives in the manual. Still 18-19mpg in town with being a lead foot... I drive more with the torque of this great engine rather than the revs... however when I do stomp on it to pass a lumbering semi... IT CRANKS! Only complaints are the frame resonance which many trucks seem to have and I wish they would just give me a place to plug in an IPAD on the dash and get rid of GMC touch screen which GMC is proud of but doesn't compare in terms of user interface to a newer iPad. Update again... Now with 39,000 miles I can say this is the best truck I have owned to date... The dealer (Auto Nation GMC) has been helpful for things like oil and filter changes, transmission fluid change etc. All normal maintenance items, and one minor recall to reprogram the ABS. Would I recommend this truck to a friend? YES, so long as they were up for getting the 6.2 engine and matching tranny at the added expense at $2495 retail, here in the mountain states there is no substitute for the better tranny and low end torque of this engine... I would also encourage them to update the shocks to Bilstein 4600's as soon as they were able. Far more controlled and surefooted ride than the OEM Rancho suspension... If they drive on twisty roads or in bad weather conditions int eh mountains then they would be far better off with the far better tracking and handling Michelin LTX Defender tires than the OEM versions. I drive the Colorado mountains in very bad conditions often and there is no comparison in snow... These Michelins are not actual snow tires however they perform amazingly well as an all around tire.