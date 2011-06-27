Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Roger , 07/17/2016 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I placed an order for this Truck in March 2013 because I knew a new body style was due in 2014 & GM would have some killer rebates on remaining 2013's. I hit the jackpot. When I placed the order the rebates were 3000 when I took delivery in late May they were 5500. I use this as an extra vehicle & only tow about 4000 lbs. twice a year so the V6 serves me well. The only options I ordered was the Work Truck Plus Pkg. = Chrome Grill & Wheels, Fog Lamps , SLE Type Bumper Caps, Carpeting & Limited Slip. My out the door price for this Truck was 17,650. You cant beat the resale value of these GM Trucks, after 3 years & 30,000 miles it would sell for more than that on a dealers lot today.