  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Sierra 1500
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale
List Price
$11,800
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Cheap Old Geezer Truck

Roger, 07/17/2016
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I placed an order for this Truck in March 2013 because I knew a new body style was due in 2014 & GM would have some killer rebates on remaining 2013's. I hit the jackpot. When I placed the order the rebates were 3000 when I took delivery in late May they were 5500. I use this as an extra vehicle & only tow about 4000 lbs. twice a year so the V6 serves me well. The only options I ordered was the Work Truck Plus Pkg. = Chrome Grill & Wheels, Fog Lamps , SLE Type Bumper Caps, Carpeting & Limited Slip. My out the door price for this Truck was 17,650. You cant beat the resale value of these GM Trucks, after 3 years & 30,000 miles it would sell for more than that on a dealers lot today.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale

Related Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles