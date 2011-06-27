Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Amazing work truck with 4.3 dale , 05/01/2016 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful What a kick A## truck!! I used this truck for a whole week straight, major city driving, and merging at least 100 times on the free way. The truck is a (made in late 07) stripped down model, no ac, no power anything, no cd. 4 Guages on the dash, absolutely basic. Has the 4.3 Vortec and I am absolutely amazed with the power and handling of this base model! I mean it really gets out of its way! Merging and passing is no fuss at all, rarely goes over 3k rpm. Mileage is at 247k. Original 4L60E tranny, never rebuilt. Takes about 5 seconds to go into drive, although no slipping. Braking power is impressive. I highly recommend the 4.3. No fuel management BS no electronic junk, just an old style 4.3 (same hp as my 93 s10 lol). If your hauling an 8k lb trailer, look other ways. Towing 4-5k? NO problem! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

transmission dead after 44k miles jms20 , 05/21/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new and it has been generally fine. Unfortunately the transmission self-destructed 1 month out of the 5 year warranty. I do mostly city driving and rarely tow. The dealer tried to repair it but apparently it was so bad they gave up and put in a rebuilt one. Very disappointed given I've only driven it 40k miles. The dealer was able to get some of it covered by GMC at least but I felt like they should have covered it all since the problem started before the 5yr end date. Report Abuse

not what i exspected fora new truck jeff hall , 02/09/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Tail lights were replaced after filling with condensation, blinkers get a mind of there own, "when I turn the blinker on the light flashes on dash but no clicking sound from the relay no the blinker even works on the outside. Last night partially the lights on the dash "half" of them when off and on twice and came back on. As I was driving in a snow storm I noticed something flashing from the front of the truck. Haven't found what it might be because when it stopped the truck and did a walk around it to see if all the lights were working they were and got back into the truck and when I got home turning into my drive there was the flash again. If its happening when I take it in then what? Report Abuse

me again jeffhall , 04/19/2012 4 of 5 people found this review helpful well 2008 gmc half ton 4x4 seirra. "heck i really dont know where to begin . it seems this truck looks good but i have had uncountable troble with it it has now 46914 miles and last night it was on the record being towed to the dealership becouse the locking diff engage coming out of my garssy back yard with a slight incline. and try alot of things to disingage the locking diff and i just didnt get it to disengage. anyways ..heres what ive had problems withother than what i just mentioned . flashes from under truck while driving, blinkers , tail lights fogging up, battery leaking all over the underhood side, gadges doing weird stuff, light display correctly, "ran out of space to keep typing. Report Abuse