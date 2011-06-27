Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Greta truck
This has been a great truck. One person wrote that his wouldn't tow, but he had the 6 cylinder. Why someone would not buy a V8 for towing is beyond me. My 5.3 has been flawless and I often tow a boat, motor, and trailer weighing 7000 lb and the G38 locking differential has allowed me to get up any boat ramp. I added a K&N cold air intake and Gibson cat back exhaust and get 22 MPG on the interstate and and 28 at 55 MPH.
Used Cowboy Cadallic
The crew cab option means you have a short bed. If you want to haul something the size of a sheet of plywood, you have to have the tail gate down. Since this vehicle has a 6 liter engine it gets lousy gas mileage but it will pull 8000# with no problems.
2nd GM truck
I started with a 99 Chevy Z71 that I drove 200k miles and beyond it's last leg so I traded it in for this GMC Crew 2WD with the 5.3 L. I was disappointed with the extended travel in the front suspension and huge turn radius. It's great on long trips for comfort, but gas mileage averages around 14 in the city and 16 on the highway. It feels real solid until you tow ANYTHING more than 500 #'s, it struggles over 55 mph with shifting a lot, due to lack of torque. The steering pops and clunks like my 99' did, the same for the rear-end chirp on start/stops. Bad design still being used from 99, that's just annoying. I like the comfort and prefer cloth over leather on long trips and in hot Texas.
Mostly electrical problems
I bought this truck new in 2005, have put 67k miles on it in 5 years. This is a very comfortable truck. I took it on many 300 mile trips without a rest stop, feeling like I had only driven to town. However the many electrical problems has me wondering about the quality of gmc. Less than 5k the instrument display showed "electrical malfunction". The dealership repaired and did not give me reason. Other problems are evap solenoid, power door lock, brake master cylinder, bumping in steering column, 4wd transfer case switch, speedometer would go to 0, seat heater shorted out, headlights and dash lights flicker anytime you hit brakes or use Windows. The dealer gave an extra 2 yr warr for free due to the issues
No More GM 4 me
Bought truck new and totally disappointed. Truck now has over 104k miles and here is list of repair. Passenger hub replaced under warranty and driver hub replaced at 76k. Trans rebuild 75k. Torque converter replaced @ 83k. Power steering has been terrible since 30k. Front diff passenger seal leaks since under warranty and driver front diff seal leaked at 101k. Now water pump gasket leak @ 103k. U-joint at T-case & drive shaft replaced at 86k. Interior makes noises and this is considered normal. Noisy cab when cruising at over 45 miles. Rust is everywhere on the chassis. My last GM light duty truck
