Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286/364 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque370 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Curb weight5013 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1787 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track71 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Storm Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Stone Gray
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
