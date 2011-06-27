Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5.3 V8 why go smaller? Schuyler Young , 09/03/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have a 2002 GMC Regular Cab Flareside shortbed 4x4. I bought the truck used with 46,000 miles on it and now have 51,000 and only had one problem. My sound system rattled the screw loose on the overhead consule. I installed the sound system a month after i bought it and it and had to replace the tires which seem to be a common problem with these.I have a hard tonneau cover and it really helps out living in Alaska. If a truck survives here it can survive anywhere. Report Abuse

Absolutly Satisfied Durakingdiesel , 03/03/2008 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This truck is awesome. Only had one problem with it and that was the intermediate steering shaft replaced at no charge. The 4.8 had plenty of grunt. Spins the rear tires no problem (even at 1/4 throttle). The 4 wheel drive just goes in the snow no spin at all. It tows like there's nothing there which is awesome. It gets very decent gas mileage too I get about 17 18 city. Report Abuse

A fairly good all round truck quickpickup , 11/06/2007 5 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this truck in Feb 2007 with 86,000 miles. At 89k new fuel pump b/c previous owner did not change fuel filter. At 92k intake gaskets leaking bad enough it wouldnt run on a cool summer morning. 93k discovered the reason behind poor braking was that the front rotors where virtually destroying themselves. Terrible case of piston slap when stone cold. Other than these problems I love my truck. It's quick nimble and fun to drive. It is crazy good looking. I drive it extremely hard about 3/4 of the time and it doesnt miss a beat. K&N filter helps power. Report Abuse

GMC's 'Hot Truck' is still a truck silky , 03/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Wants: A vehicle to haul stuff and still be sporty. GMC's Sierra 1500 with the 'HT' package seemed a good bet. A 4.8 liter 270 hp motor, auto trans and heavy duty suspension. After 8k miles I'm disappointed. The engine lacks low end torque often shifting in first gear to pass or merge with authority. The ride is choppy on the freeway and gas mileage is poor, best 15mpg. Report Abuse