Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
5.3 V8 why go smaller?
I have a 2002 GMC Regular Cab Flareside shortbed 4x4. I bought the truck used with 46,000 miles on it and now have 51,000 and only had one problem. My sound system rattled the screw loose on the overhead consule. I installed the sound system a month after i bought it and it and had to replace the tires which seem to be a common problem with these.I have a hard tonneau cover and it really helps out living in Alaska. If a truck survives here it can survive anywhere.
Absolutly Satisfied
This truck is awesome. Only had one problem with it and that was the intermediate steering shaft replaced at no charge. The 4.8 had plenty of grunt. Spins the rear tires no problem (even at 1/4 throttle). The 4 wheel drive just goes in the snow no spin at all. It tows like there's nothing there which is awesome. It gets very decent gas mileage too I get about 17 18 city.
A fairly good all round truck
Bought this truck in Feb 2007 with 86,000 miles. At 89k new fuel pump b/c previous owner did not change fuel filter. At 92k intake gaskets leaking bad enough it wouldnt run on a cool summer morning. 93k discovered the reason behind poor braking was that the front rotors where virtually destroying themselves. Terrible case of piston slap when stone cold. Other than these problems I love my truck. It's quick nimble and fun to drive. It is crazy good looking. I drive it extremely hard about 3/4 of the time and it doesnt miss a beat. K&N filter helps power.
GMC's 'Hot Truck' is still a truck
Wants: A vehicle to haul stuff and still be sporty. GMC's Sierra 1500 with the 'HT' package seemed a good bet. A 4.8 liter 270 hp motor, auto trans and heavy duty suspension. After 8k miles I'm disappointed. The engine lacks low end torque often shifting in first gear to pass or merge with authority. The ride is choppy on the freeway and gas mileage is poor, best 15mpg.
GMC Forgot Driver's Side Ergonomics
Although the engine has spunk, the 4x4 feature is only suitable for driving straight. While executing even wide turns in 4x4, the entire vehicle shakes and makes squeeking and grunting noises. Traction on any wet or winter surface without 4x4 is non existant without a load in the long bed. The legal heavy load capacity is limited to just a few hundred pounds above the vehicle's own weight. Inside the cab the driver's side is very narrow, forcing you to place your left elbow against the solid door. This results in constant elbow bruising. I must always wear a thick left elbow pad to prevent pain and bruise. The seat is also too narrow, binding the outer right thigh. At 5'8", I'm dissapointed.
