Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Best Truck Ever Joe K. , 08/12/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This truck was two years old, with 33,000 miles when I purchased it (Certified Used). I use this pickup on our family farm and to drive to work, resulting in 40K miles each year. This is the best truck, fantastic engine 5.3, great power reasonable fuel economy. No complaints with the 4WD, I use it frequently. Currently, the truck has over 200K miles, the service record is brief: 5 years old replace rear brakes (still have not replaced front brakes),6 years old replace battery just to be on the safe side, Fuel pump replaced at 175K miles, my fault for not ever replacing the fuel filter. At 180K had to replace the front UJoint. Plan to trade the truck in on a similar equipped 2008 model Sierra.

The Professional Grade!!!!!! mwheeler88 , 03/14/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful My GMC Sierra is a great truck! It rides great and it handles very well. The only thing i don't like about it, is its a 2WD but I would probably never use it if i did have it and I have to say it has been the most reliable vehicle i have ever had. My dad bought it in 2002 new and gave it to me when he bought a new car. It only has 86,000 miles on it and i have to say for a truck that's not a lot. Knock on wood I have never had to take it in for any work other than to get it serviced. I don't like the gas mileage it gets 13 MPG in town but it does have the 5.3L V8 so what do you expect. But i love the truck and i hope to have it for a long time.

happy!! casey , 10/09/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this truck only had it a year, but 4 wheel steering should come standard on all cars and trucks.The interior is great. The look is even better!! The power of the 6 liter is awsome. Fuel mileage is not so good, but I guess you have to give up something for all the power. Theses trucks have all the bells and whistles This is truly a sports car in a truck skin! Only downside is I can't afford 2

2 Year Old Denali Suzcrew , 10/31/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned my Denali for 2 years now. Up until the warranty ran out I did not have any problems. Now problems with the drive shaft, steering, and transmission. I am have taken excellent care of my truck and wouldn't think of even getting it muddy. However, now I am thinking about trading it in on something with fewer problems. Your adverage Joe will not touch this truck for repairs. Getting parts has been impossible and even dealers can't order the right ones (parts). I love the look, the comfort, the whole package of this truck and hate to part with it. This truck gets more attention than I do!