Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Best Truck Ever
This truck was two years old, with 33,000 miles when I purchased it (Certified Used). I use this pickup on our family farm and to drive to work, resulting in 40K miles each year. This is the best truck, fantastic engine 5.3, great power reasonable fuel economy. No complaints with the 4WD, I use it frequently. Currently, the truck has over 200K miles, the service record is brief: 5 years old replace rear brakes (still have not replaced front brakes),6 years old replace battery just to be on the safe side, Fuel pump replaced at 175K miles, my fault for not ever replacing the fuel filter. At 180K had to replace the front UJoint. Plan to trade the truck in on a similar equipped 2008 model Sierra.
The Professional Grade!!!!!!
My GMC Sierra is a great truck! It rides great and it handles very well. The only thing i don't like about it, is its a 2WD but I would probably never use it if i did have it and I have to say it has been the most reliable vehicle i have ever had. My dad bought it in 2002 new and gave it to me when he bought a new car. It only has 86,000 miles on it and i have to say for a truck that's not a lot. Knock on wood I have never had to take it in for any work other than to get it serviced. I don't like the gas mileage it gets 13 MPG in town but it does have the 5.3L V8 so what do you expect. But i love the truck and i hope to have it for a long time.
happy!!
I love this truck only had it a year, but 4 wheel steering should come standard on all cars and trucks.The interior is great. The look is even better!! The power of the 6 liter is awsome. Fuel mileage is not so good, but I guess you have to give up something for all the power. Theses trucks have all the bells and whistles This is truly a sports car in a truck skin! Only downside is I can't afford 2
2 Year Old Denali
I have owned my Denali for 2 years now. Up until the warranty ran out I did not have any problems. Now problems with the drive shaft, steering, and transmission. I am have taken excellent care of my truck and wouldn't think of even getting it muddy. However, now I am thinking about trading it in on something with fewer problems. Your adverage Joe will not touch this truck for repairs. Getting parts has been impossible and even dealers can't order the right ones (parts). I love the look, the comfort, the whole package of this truck and hate to part with it. This truck gets more attention than I do!
What happened?
loved the truck until exactly 40,000 miles. Right out of warranty the sun shell in the transmission wore out. Repaired it for $500 in parts myself. Non-mechanics will find no one to do it, and if they do, likely triple the cost. Also had a ticking sound like a valve from about 20,000 miles. The dealership happily checked it out and even replaced the lifters as a best guess. That lasted 100 miles and the sound returned. Seems to not affect anything and can be heard on only a few of the trucks. Unless you haul, don't get the hauling suspension. You can easily load the bed with solid rock and roll down the interstate like it wasn't even there.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner