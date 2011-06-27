  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,619
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,619
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,619
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476/646 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,619
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,619
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,619
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,619
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,619
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,619
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,619
premium clothyes
Front head room41 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,619
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,619
Front track65 in.
Length246.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Curb weight4675 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Height70.8 in.
Maximum payload1725 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,619
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Fire Red
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,619
P235/75R16 tiresyes
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,619
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,619
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
