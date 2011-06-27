  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG181515
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg14/17 mpg13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/714.0 mi.476.0/578.0 mi.442.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG181515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.8 l4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4600 rpm270 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle44.5 ft.51.1 ft.44.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno38.4 in.no
Rear hip Roomno61.5 in.no
Rear leg roomno33.7 in.no
Rear shoulder roomno66.3 in.no
Measurements
Length222.1 in.246.6 in.222.1 in.
Curb weight4066 lbs.4807 lbs.4374 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6400 lbs.6400 lbs.
Height73.8 in.73.7 in.73.7 in.
Maximum payload2027.0 lbs.1593.0 lbs.2027.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.157.5 in.133.0 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copper Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Oak
  • Pewter
