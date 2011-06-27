Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
My Great Late Wife's Great Last Ride
We owned this marvelous dependable truck for 15 years. Never had a major problem. This truck should have 100k miles left easily. Great truck I will miss almost as much as my wife...Her name was Julie.
Great Truck, just won't stop!
This is one heck of an awesome truck. I've loved it from the day I bought it and still love it today. It has been a work truck from the day I took it home, and after 170,000 miles it still is going strong. Love the reliability of it, never have to worry about that. I find it a little wierd but I have never had to change anything, or even touch the brakes, and they still look great, I was told this was b/c of the 4 Wheel ABS/Disc system. I own the 4.8L V8 model and get "great" gas mileage for a full size V8 truck, especially loaded with tools. 15 city, and 21 hwy. These number came with the help of some aftermarket parts, like K&N filter, & better plugs and wires. I hope you enjoy yours.
Reoccurring problems
This truck is comfortable and has adequate power however, the quality of some components leave a lot to be desired. When having the front brakes replaced I was told that the rear (emergency) brakes need to be replaced as they were metal on metal. I had not used the emergency brakes more than 2 or 3 times since I purchased the truck. The rear brakes had apparently locked in a semi-on position and ate thru the pads. The dealer told me that the factory had redesigned the mechanism on newer models. Obviously this was a design problem. The fuel gauge has gone erratic twice with a repair cost of $900 each time. They recommend a new wiring harness at the same time, another design problem.
Nothing but Love
I have loved this truck since I have owned it. I have added all sorts of extras like intake and exhaust work, so that is why some of my ratings are high. My only issue that I have had with this truck is the backseat. Once my daughter was born, trying to get a car seat in there safety has always been an issue. Nothing has ever gone wrong and only replaced things that I upgraded.
Great Truck
I have owned this truck for 9 years. Highway, city, offroad. Hot sun, freezing winters with heavy, deep snow and ice, and torrential rain. My version is a 4DR Extended Cab SLE Z71, 5.3L with custom cap and racks. This is a fabulous truck. Handles great and delivers fantastic performance under absolutely any condition and/or load. But it had growing pains: bad ABS brakes,and some electrical issues with power windows and doors, and extended cab hinges that didn't fit properly in cold weather. All fixed over time and the brakes are now very good(watch out for the door hinges, though.)Now in 2009 I am trading it for a Suburban Z71 for a roomier cab (family has grown). I will miss this truck.
