Used 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sierra 1500
Overview
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Engine
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Measurements
Length246.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight4442 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Height70.8 in.
Maximum payload1757.0 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Oak
  • Oak
