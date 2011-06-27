Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Best looking and functional work truck ever!
First, understand that this is a 20 year old truck, free of bells and whistles by today's standards. Now the good. This truck is solid. This is my second K1500, the first went for 300k miles. These are sturdy! Vortec engines are very well machined, and with routine maintenance, they will run as long as you own your truck. Towing has been great. I have the 305ci 5.0L with the 5 speed manual transmission, and that control of the shifting is exactly what I wanted. If you need to make repairs, the maintenance is a snap. The engine bay is large, with lots of space; swapping out an alternator, waterpump, plugs etc, are a breeze. The only issue I've had is the AC compressor developed a leak after 20 years. NOT BAD AT ALL! The price is excellent! For $5000 you can find these in excellent condition, and drive them for years! Best functional work truck for the money, and lots of aftermarket replacement parts available. This is the best variety of pickups GM ever put out.
Great Truck
I am the original owner. Best truck I've owned, beats the F150 I had hands down. Low maintenance costs, only real work was a leaking master cylinder replacement at 2,000 miles (under warranty) and head gasket at approximately 120,000. Only other work was routine maintenance.
1996 gmc sierra 1500 ext cab z71 4x4 . i love it
i got my sierra as a early graduation present and i couldnt ask for more, the 350 has a lot power,very roomy Interior,real smooth ride to the driver and the passangers.also got the off road kit.good gas millage.my only problems so far have been brakes and routine maintaince oil changes,transmission fluid and etc.tows and hauls great,recently was towin a horse trailer and i could'nt even tell it was back there.very fun to drive.power seats are awesome specially for me,im not a small man and i still got plenty room behind the wheel.handles great to be a full size truck.like i said before i couldnt ask for more.
Love My Z71
I got my Z71 from work. I work at a pawn shop where one of our customers needed to pawn the truck, after we had it for a few weeks he needed a second loan on it and we gave it to him. A few weeks later he asked us to just buy the truck minus what he already owed in pawn. Of course we did and I immediately began hounding the shop owner to sell it to me. I couldn't be happier with the truck. It's big and bad-ass. Fixed it up with Flowmaster exhaust, brush guard and 17" in rims. We pulled an extremely large pontoon boat out of water and across town, truck didn't even care it was back there!! 10 stars out of a possible 5!
1996 GMC SIERRA SLE 5.7 LTR 2WD SB
Our GMC has been an overall good vehicle. It has had no major problems. Problems have included: Bad altenators. Rough Idle Glove box button broke 2 new A/C Compressors in 14 months Seat rails worn out, making seat shaky Plastic around the door handle cracked Windshield squirters quit working Design Flaws include: Very Wide turning radius Cup Holder blocks A/C Vent Plastic used in interior is too brittle Center caps should lock in.
