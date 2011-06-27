  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Sierra 1500
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$836 - $1,759
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love my truck!

ZakVortec95, 01/03/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

i have a 95 sierra long box 4x4 that i have done some modifications to. being 16 i like to add things to it like so far a visor avs bug visor and vent shades, cherry bomb extreme. i love it it has a lot of power it looks nice. i recomend it! btw it has a vortec 305

Report Abuse

Great truck!!

Oran, 10/22/2018
K1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love it! These trucks are bullet proof! Fun to drive with the 350 and 5 speed!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale

Related Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles