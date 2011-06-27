Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
I love my truck!
ZakVortec95, 01/03/2010
i have a 95 sierra long box 4x4 that i have done some modifications to. being 16 i like to add things to it like so far a visor avs bug visor and vent shades, cherry bomb extreme. i love it it has a lot of power it looks nice. i recomend it! btw it has a vortec 305
Great truck!!
Oran, 10/22/2018
K1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
Love it! These trucks are bullet proof! Fun to drive with the 350 and 5 speed!
