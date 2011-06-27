  1. Home
Used 1991 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171617
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/18 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.375.0/450.0 mi.375.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG171617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.141.5 in.117.5 in.
Length194.1 in.218.0 in.194.1 in.
Width76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Pastel Blue
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • White
