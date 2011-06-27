Used 1990 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Tough, Reliable Pick-up truck
JC Carpenter , 11/16/2019
C1500 2dr Extended Cab SB
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
When I bought mine it was in semi rough shape but after changing plugs, wires, brakes and fluids and filters; the major stuff she ran like a champ for the year and a half I had her. Also did random tinkering like new master cylinder and gas and brake lines for good measure and just to be safe but for being only rear wheel drive she got me through 1 and a half harsh Wisconsin winter's with 25+ inches of snow she roared through it with ease loved this truck by far my favorite vehicle I ever owned. Sold her bc needed something a little better on gas. Will be getting another in the future!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 1990 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner