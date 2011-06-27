  1. Home
Used 1990 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Sierra 1500
4.0
1 reviews
Tough, Reliable Pick-up truck

JC Carpenter , 11/16/2019
C1500 2dr Extended Cab SB
When I bought mine it was in semi rough shape but after changing plugs, wires, brakes and fluids and filters; the major stuff she ran like a champ for the year and a half I had her. Also did random tinkering like new master cylinder and gas and brake lines for good measure and just to be safe but for being only rear wheel drive she got me through 1 and a half harsh Wisconsin winter's with 25+ inches of snow she roared through it with ease loved this truck by far my favorite vehicle I ever owned. Sold her bc needed something a little better on gas. Will be getting another in the future!

Research Similar Vehicles