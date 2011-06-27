Used 2011 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews
exterior mirrors
rickman1, 04/24/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
After owning 6 gm vans previously I am disappointed in the configuration of the split mirrors. Driving down the highway the upper mirror gives an accurate view although smaller then previous years, however the lower mirror (installed for backup purposes) gives a distorted view that causes vison nausea. This makes for an uncomfortable driving experience
