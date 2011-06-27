Used 1999 GMC Savana Van Consumer Reviews
Great van
bought this van new in 2005. The only repairs beside the normal (oil, tires, brakes, fluids) was a water pump at 185000 miles. Put 191,000 on this and was still going strong until i t was in a wreck. This was one of the most dependable vehicles i have ever owned.
Great Van
I purchased this van to replace my 3rd Astro Van. I needed something that could tow with confidence and not give up comfort. I landed on a GMC Savana with the 5.7 and an Explorer low top conversion. I purchased the van with 94,000 miles. The van runs and drive great and now has 107,000 miles. Only problem to date was the A/C went at about 105,000 miles. I love the van, although the gas milage is about 3-5 miles less on average than the Astro, but it makes up for it in overall comfort and the ability to tow my 14 foot enclosed trailer and motorcycle through the mountains of North Carolina with ease.
GMC Savana diesel
Great van. We use it to tow the US Bobsled to shows. Gives great power and fuel mileage for such a large van. I'm looking foward to buying the new GM Diesel van. We also take it to a lot of Nascar Races. We are very active in racing selling our products to several teams and sponsor several teams. It's not uncommen to see Nascar drivers catching a ride in our van. It can seat 15 people. All in all very satisfied.
