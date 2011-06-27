Used 1999 GMC Savana Van Consumer Reviews

Great van Terry Derian , 12/15/2015 G2500 3dr Ext Van 2 of 3 people found this review helpful bought this van new in 2005. The only repairs beside the normal (oil, tires, brakes, fluids) was a water pump at 185000 miles. Put 191,000 on this and was still going strong until i t was in a wreck. This was one of the most dependable vehicles i have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Van Great Van , 10/27/2008 I purchased this van to replace my 3rd Astro Van. I needed something that could tow with confidence and not give up comfort. I landed on a GMC Savana with the 5.7 and an Explorer low top conversion. I purchased the van with 94,000 miles. The van runs and drive great and now has 107,000 miles. Only problem to date was the A/C went at about 105,000 miles. I love the van, although the gas milage is about 3-5 miles less on average than the Astro, but it makes up for it in overall comfort and the ability to tow my 14 foot enclosed trailer and motorcycle through the mountains of North Carolina with ease.