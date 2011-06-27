Used 2004 GMC Savana Cargo Consumer Reviews

kelly , 12/29/2004

This vehicle has been nothing but problems. Within the 8 mos. of owning this van, both front bearings had to be replaced, the alignment was wrong from the factory, the rear seal is now leaking. The lifters tick. The wiring harness fell out from underneath the passenger side of the dash. The steering has made noise from day 1, and it happens everytime the wheel is turned. I've consulted with many other expediting company owners and they gave the same outlook on these 2004 GMC vans. One word sums it up, JUNK.