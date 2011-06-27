Used 2004 GMC Savana Cargo Consumer Reviews
GMC Savana Cargo
Just a great van -- no noises, 2500 lb payload, 20 MPG on the hwy, four wheel disk ABS brakes stop great. Rack and pinion steering handles like a car.
Lemon cargo vans
This vehicle has been nothing but problems. Within the 8 mos. of owning this van, both front bearings had to be replaced, the alignment was wrong from the factory, the rear seal is now leaking. The lifters tick. The wiring harness fell out from underneath the passenger side of the dash. The steering has made noise from day 1, and it happens everytime the wheel is turned. I've consulted with many other expediting company owners and they gave the same outlook on these 2004 GMC vans. One word sums it up, JUNK.
best van ever
best working van in the market,i have one from many years,never problems simply turn key on and go,loved GMC,very happy.WAO! this is real FRIEND,gmc savana IS THE BEST BIG F......VAN
better than ford
I have had 2 ford cargo vans, extended cab, and so far this chevrolet savana beats them both. I like the power, and the size best.
best van I ever owned
All wheel drive was a life saver many times
