Used 2002 GMC Savana Cargo Consumer Reviews
Never another GMC again!
dhs92240, 12/07/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
After 200,000 miles with my old Ford E150 I decided to buy the GMC V8 1500 Savana cargo van. I should have kept my Ford. After 8000 miles I have to take it in 4 times. As today date with 18000 miles it has been at the shop 7 times and the problems are still not fixed. GMC has very poor customer service and my phone calls and letters are getting me nowhere. One more word about the dealership: Absolutely NOT reccomended! BEWARE!
SVC TRADE VAN
J.G, 05/04/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
With only 5000.KM on this truck, the crank shaft censor went, which could happen to any car or truck my problem was with GM..2hours from home i had to have it towed home to a dealer cost me 375.00 and got a credit from GM for a lousy hundred bucks.
