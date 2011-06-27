Used 2002 GMC Savana Cargo Consumer Reviews

dhs92240 , 12/07/2002

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

After 200,000 miles with my old Ford E150 I decided to buy the GMC V8 1500 Savana cargo van. I should have kept my Ford. After 8000 miles I have to take it in 4 times. As today date with 18000 miles it has been at the shop 7 times and the problems are still not fixed. GMC has very poor customer service and my phone calls and letters are getting me nowhere. One more word about the dealership: Absolutely NOT reccomended! BEWARE!