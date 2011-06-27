Used 1996 GMC Safari Consumer Reviews

1996 Safari Van Carlos , 01/22/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful These vans have several problems. Power window motors fail often, switches in Safaris also have several failures. Besides the little annoying items, that most people avoid repairing because of such a high cost. The vehicle has been reliable. Report Abuse

piece o' crap jldude , 02/03/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful i paid 3000 dollars for mine in 2006, since then ive put almost 3000 into keeping it running. 1 cooling fan, 2 alternators, 1 fuel pump, 1 fuel filter, 1 fuel line, 4 new tires, brakes(all of them), two window motors, 1 windshield wiper motor, 2 starters, and 1 right front ball axle joint. the cigarette lighter is broken, a/c has major leak(doesnt work), locks freeze easy in the winter(ohio), rear defrost and heat dont work, rear door handle broke and doesnt latch shut. no way would i ever tell anyone to consider buying this van, in fact if you see one on the road look away, chances are something might go wrong on Your car! Report Abuse

Great Van GreatVan , 07/01/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This van has been great I have 0ver 250000 miles and other than upkeep maintenance Ive had no issues. Yes Ive had to replace tires, breaks, hoses, belts, and so on but never any thing major. The electric windows work fine. I would highly recommend this van to anyone with kids it is a great traveling van. Report Abuse