Used 1996 GMC Safari Consumer Reviews
1996 Safari Van
These vans have several problems. Power window motors fail often, switches in Safaris also have several failures. Besides the little annoying items, that most people avoid repairing because of such a high cost. The vehicle has been reliable.
piece o' crap
i paid 3000 dollars for mine in 2006, since then ive put almost 3000 into keeping it running. 1 cooling fan, 2 alternators, 1 fuel pump, 1 fuel filter, 1 fuel line, 4 new tires, brakes(all of them), two window motors, 1 windshield wiper motor, 2 starters, and 1 right front ball axle joint. the cigarette lighter is broken, a/c has major leak(doesnt work), locks freeze easy in the winter(ohio), rear defrost and heat dont work, rear door handle broke and doesnt latch shut. no way would i ever tell anyone to consider buying this van, in fact if you see one on the road look away, chances are something might go wrong on Your car!
Great Van
This van has been great I have 0ver 250000 miles and other than upkeep maintenance Ive had no issues. Yes Ive had to replace tires, breaks, hoses, belts, and so on but never any thing major. The electric windows work fine. I would highly recommend this van to anyone with kids it is a great traveling van.
Good but not Great
Towed a pop-up camper across country several times, and camping every summer, w 5-6 people. But u gotta tow in 3rd gear because of trans calibration. Full size trailer several trips. All the electrical problems others mentioned, ww and window motors (one side twice), alt, fuel pump, blower mtr, radiator, a/c compressor $1200, water pump, 4 idler arms, tire life not good, rear dutch door handle completely rusted off, needs injectors cleaned, otherwise engine and trans run good
