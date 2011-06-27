  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Safari Cargo SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3887 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75.0 in.
Maximum payload1713.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory White
  • Light Toreador Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Navy
  • Pewter
  • Ruby
  • Neutral
  • Ruby
