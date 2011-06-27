Used 1993 GMC Safari Cargo Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|405.0/540.0 mi.
|405.0/540.0 mi.
|378.0/540.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|27.0 gal.
|27.0 gal.
|27.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|165 hp @ 4000 rpm
|165 hp @ 4000 rpm
|165 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|76.6 in.
|76.4 in.
|76.4 in.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|111.0 in.
|111.0 in.
|Length
|186.8 in.
|176.8 in.
|186.8 in.
|Width
|77.5 in.
|77.5 in.
|77.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
