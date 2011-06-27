  1. Home
Used 1993 GMC Safari Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Safari Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171716
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.378.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG171716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height76.6 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Length186.8 in.176.8 in.186.8 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
