Used 1992 GMC Safari Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Safari Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171617
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.378.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG171617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.170 cu.ft.152 cu.ft.
Length186.8 in.186.8 in.176.8 in.
Gross weight5950 lbs.6100 lbs.5700 lbs.
Height76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Maximum payload1937.0 lbs.1863.0 lbs.1774.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
Research Similar Vehicles