  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari Cargo
  4. Used 1990 GMC Safari Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 GMC Safari Cargo Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Safari Cargo
Overview
See Safari Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)459.0/621.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length176.8 in.
Curb weight3320 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Height74.3 in.
Maximum payload1897.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
See Safari Cargo Inventory

Related Used 1990 GMC Safari Cargo Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles