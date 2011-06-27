Used 1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|16
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/440.0 mi.
|280.0/360.0 mi.
|300.0/440.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|16
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 4000 rpm
|150 hp @ 4000 rpm
|150 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.7 ft.
|34.7 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|67 cu.ft.
|67 cu.ft.
|74 cu.ft.
|Length
|170.3 in.
|170.3 in.
|176.8 in.
|Gross weight
|4700 lbs.
|4700 lbs.
|4850 lbs.
|Height
|66.0 in.
|66.0 in.
|61.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1219.0 lbs.
|1219.0 lbs.
|1491.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|100.5 in.
|100.5 in.
|107.0 in.
|Width
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|65.2 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|3350 lbs.
|3350 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|no
|35.5 cu.ft.
|35.2 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
