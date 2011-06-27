  1. Home
Used 1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy Features & Specs

More about the 1991 S-15 Jimmy
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181618
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg14/18 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.280.0/360.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.34.7 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.67 cu.ft.74 cu.ft.
Length170.3 in.170.3 in.176.8 in.
Gross weight4700 lbs.4700 lbs.4850 lbs.
Height66.0 in.66.0 in.61.6 in.
Maximum payload1219.0 lbs.1219.0 lbs.1491.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.100.5 in.107.0 in.
Width65.5 in.65.5 in.65.2 in.
Curb weightno3350 lbs.3350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno35.5 cu.ft.35.2 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Pastel Blue
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Seafoam Green
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Seafoam Green
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Pastel Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Red
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Seafoam Green
  • Tangier Orange
  • Pastel Blue
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Gray Metallic
