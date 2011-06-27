Used 1994 GMC Rally Wagon Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG151315
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg11/16 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/561.0 mi.363.0/528.0 mi.462.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.33.0 gal.33.0 gal.
Combined MPG151315
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l5.7 l4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm195 hp @ 4000 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front hip room69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.51.5 in.51.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.63.5 in.63.5 in.
Measurements
Length204.1 in.204.1 in.204.1 in.
Curb weight4733 lbs.no4733 lbs.
Gross weight6875 lbs.9200 lbs.6875 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.3 in.7.8 in.
Height79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Maximum payload2142.0 lbs.3951.0 lbs.2142.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.125.0 in.125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Maximum towing capacityno10000 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
