Used 1993 GMC Jimmy SUV Consumer Reviews

Great utility vehicle Steve , 12/22/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This has been the most fun vehicle I have owned. Very well designed and built. I really liked the full frame under it, which makes it very strong. The only problems I have had was I needed to replace the MPFI unit. It should have been under warranty, but the dealer refused to replace it. I have also had to replace the fuel pump relay twice. Being an SLT model, it has all the "bells and whistles" like leather interior, CD player, electronic 4 wheel drive, keyless remote, power mirrors and seats with lumbar support, etc. I would not hesitate to buy another if I needed one but mine is still running great. Report Abuse

Nice truck but gettin' up there in age Wes , 09/02/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This little truck is so much fun I only wish it didn't cost so much to maintain it, as it gets older the 165k miles start to take their toll. But it's still a great truck, that vortec v6 really packs a punch. The ride quality is bouncy, unrully, heavy, loosey-goosey, and a blast! Sadly the electrical problems, oil leaks, various other leaks, suspension problems, and generaly just wearing out are forcing me to replace it. If i had the money or was a master mechanic, I would keep it just for fun. Report Abuse

great engine Anthony , 09/09/2015 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I did not purchase mine on this site but i bought a used 4 door gmc jimmy 1993 4x4, 4d. It also has a really intimidating vortex engine i fill it up with $30 in gas and it runs loud and quick, and runs like a beast in the river. Im definitely looking foward to fixing mine up. Report Abuse