Used 1992 GMC Jimmy Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Jimmy
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161716
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg15/20 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/380.0 mi.300.0/400.0 mi.280.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG161716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.74 cu.ft.74 cu.ft.
Length170.3 in.176.8 in.176.8 in.
Gross weight4700 lbs.4850 lbs.5100 lbs.
Height64.3 in.64.1 in.64.3 in.
Maximum payload1215.0 lbs.1481.0 lbs.1388.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.107.0 in.107.0 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Teal
  • Apple Red
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Garnet
  • Light Blue
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Steel Gray Metallic
