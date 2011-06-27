Used 1992 GMC Jimmy Consumer Reviews
very satisfied
november, 2001: bought jimmy used from friend in jan. 1996. no major problems with it. has 175,000 miles on it now and does not burn any oil. the biggest expense so- far has been replacing heater core, exhaust system and cd player. body has some rust around wheel openings but not too bad for it's age. would purchase another jimmy/blazer in a second.
8 Years Ownership Experience
Purchased in 1998 for $10,000. Excellent condition except for paint. Painted in 1998. Has always been a reliable vehicle. Repairs and replacements: starter motor 2/2000; driver window motor 7/2000; electronic door lock switches (not replaced) 7/2000; 3 tires, rear brake shoes 3/2001; fuel pump 4/2001; 2 tires 7/2001; a/c selector switch 12/2001; serpentine belt, plug wires 5/2002; starter motor 12/2002; blower motor 6/2003; A/C converted 6/2003; ignition cylinder 4/2005; rear hatch openers 5/2005; water pump 6/2005; alternator 6/2005. Paint has deteriorated to previous 1998 condition. Engine, transmission, power steering have never needed overhaul.
Super Jimmy ( I wouldn't trade Family)
Keep it tuned up and under coated, mine gets 22 MPG it will keep going on and on. Update on 8/16/17 runs great rides Good now going into semi retirement Pa. Antique Historic Plate . I purchased it on 9/20/2000 Thankyou, James Kober
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Super Jimmy
Treat it rite and it will treat you the same. and now he has had a birthday and now has gone into retirement people will look and wonder what is it in the state of Pa. it is now a Antique Historic Vehicle and lives on
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Jimmy
Related Used 1992 GMC Jimmy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner