Used 1992 GMC Jimmy Consumer Reviews

very satisfied bill knop , 11/13/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful november, 2001: bought jimmy used from friend in jan. 1996. no major problems with it. has 175,000 miles on it now and does not burn any oil. the biggest expense so- far has been replacing heater core, exhaust system and cd player. body has some rust around wheel openings but not too bad for it's age. would purchase another jimmy/blazer in a second. Report Abuse

8 Years Ownership Experience Brad Beckwith , 07/10/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Purchased in 1998 for $10,000. Excellent condition except for paint. Painted in 1998. Has always been a reliable vehicle. Repairs and replacements: starter motor 2/2000; driver window motor 7/2000; electronic door lock switches (not replaced) 7/2000; 3 tires, rear brake shoes 3/2001; fuel pump 4/2001; 2 tires 7/2001; a/c selector switch 12/2001; serpentine belt, plug wires 5/2002; starter motor 12/2002; blower motor 6/2003; A/C converted 6/2003; ignition cylinder 4/2005; rear hatch openers 5/2005; water pump 6/2005; alternator 6/2005. Paint has deteriorated to previous 1998 condition. Engine, transmission, power steering have never needed overhaul. Report Abuse

Super Jimmy ( I wouldn't trade Family) James Kober , 08/09/2016 SLE 4dr SUV 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Keep it tuned up and under coated, mine gets 22 MPG it will keep going on and on. Update on 8/16/17 runs great rides Good now going into semi retirement Pa. Antique Historic Plate . I purchased it on 9/20/2000 Thankyou, James Kober Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse