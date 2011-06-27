Used 2018 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Paoamikejohnson
I bought the base v6 with tow package to tow my 2500lbs camper. Truck does a great job. 13 mpg under tow and 26 mpg not towing highway. Truck use 1 quart of oil between changes. Transmission torque converter jerked some between gears but dealer installed some type of new fluid that helped it with the problem. The reason for the 5 star rating with these problems is this truck was $7k cheeper than a Tacoma. I've been Toyota for years. This truck also rides, handles and parks better than any I've had over the years. About 20 or so. Seats are great on long trips. Just got back on a 2000 mile camping trip. I love this truck and for $22k would purchase it all over again. The v6 power is unbelievable. Love the 8 speed transmission. Awesome smooth and quiet. I'm a old fart and this is very important to me. thank you GMC For the price and well built truck.Paoamikejohnson
