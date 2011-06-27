Used 2015 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Seating and Paint Job
The vehicle looks nice all around. It doesn't seat well for tall people - I'm 6'4". I've adjusted the seating and still have issues. The top of the seat pushes my upper back forward and causes me to slouch forward after prolonged sitting (greater than 20 minutes); this causes neck pain. Also, there have been 5 (maybe 6) recalls on the vehicle since I bought it in February of 2015. I'm thinking about selling it and getting a truck that doesn't have so many issues with better seats. Update 05/16/17: The truck had more than 8 paint chips around the entire body. After doing some research I learned that GM vehicles (GMC, Chevy, Buick, etc.) have a history of paint chipping issues. Apparently, the primer GM uses is the problem. Regardless, my truck was still under the bumper to bumper warranty and it would have been a prolonged source of frustration and anxiety to get it taken care of to my (the customer) liking. GM only had one representative for my entire state (Maryland) so my situation worse. In December of 2016, I ended up trading in my truck for an F150: I took a hit financially but it was worth it. I won't buy another GM manufactured vehicle again and I will warn the people I know who are considering buying one about paint chipping issues.
Not bad but could be better
I have had my 2015 Canyon for over 2 years and just crossed over the 60,000 mile threshold. Overall I like the truck: good gas mileage for a 6-cylinder truck, handles well, brakes work very well, and no major maintenance issues. The main issue I have with the truck has to do with the technology, namely the navigation system and the entertainment system. First the navigation system. I won't say it's completely useless, but with the so-called "voice control", it's pretty close to useless. I've tried everything to get the voice recognition system to work more than occasionally but to no avail. And, no, I do not have an accent. Yes, I do speak slowly and clearly. Still, it hardly works. This is an added problem since the manual destination choices available on the touch screen are limited to a single page while the vehicle is moving. This is supposedly a safety feature. Interesting, since I can scroll through pages of station choices on the Sirius XM menu with no problem. Apparently, finding "Beatles Radio" or a particular NFL game while hurtling down the highway at 70 MPH is safe, but trying to find a destination while moving is not? And the biggest gripe on the NAV system is the updates. GM wants you to shell out over $100 to get updated maps. My portable Garmin offered lifetime updates for the cost of the unit. C'mon GM...seriously? If someone drops $35,000+ on a vehicle it doesn't seem unreasonable to include map updates with the cost of the vehicle. Second there is the menu to "save" favorites. It's set up on 3 pages....smaller icons on one page would be preferable, especially given the concern for "safety" on the aforementioned navigation system. Just not very user friendly.
The "Grand Canyon".
Front seats uncomfortable. Very little padding.
My review
This is my 3rd truck and it's the best yet ! My only complaint is no CD player
