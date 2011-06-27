  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. Used 2012 GMC Canyon
  5. Used 2012 GMC Canyon Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Canyon
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Canyons for sale
List Price
$19,204
Used Canyon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

ONLY small pickup that can be towed.

tompaine1, 10/10/2013
17 of 22 people found this review helpful

Never figgered out why other companies build auto transmissions that CANNOT allow people to tow the vehicle with all four wheels down. And Edminds NEVER mentions it as a HUGE advantage of GM vehicles. There are a BUNCH or RV'ers out there who buy Canyon and Colorado SOLEY due to this characteristic. Otherwise, it is a small pickup. What do you expect ? Since the S-10 got dumped, it's the only game in town.

Report Abuse

This is a Great Little Truck

john r. page, 04/19/2017
SLE-1 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

It has its "act together."

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Canyons for sale

Related Used 2012 GMC Canyon Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles