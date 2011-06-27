Used 2011 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

RjPiet , 05/05/2016 SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck about 3 years ago.It had about 53000 miles and now it has 57000 miles which included 2 trips from Raleigh NC to Chicago Il. I love this truck and feel safe weather it be traveling through the mountains or just short trips. The only reason I need to sell this truck is because of the jump seats in back.It was fine for my wife and I but once the grandkids came around it is not feasible for child carriers or small children since they are not high enough to see out the side rear window.But I would use extra pillows to help that along. Other than that I would drive this truck cross country and feel very safe. So now I need to sell this truck because I need a full rear back seat and it will cost me more to get a crew cab and I am sure I will have to get an older model truck but the wife is the boss.