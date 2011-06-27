  1. Home
Used 2009 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

This truck saved my life

jequines, 02/04/2011
Stabilitrac on this truck is the best thing I have ever had in a vehicle, driving through a blizzard in the mountains for 7hrs with 1/2 a foot of snow on the highway and this truck(2wd) with firestone winterforce tires handled it like a champ, no slipping no sliding it drove perfectly. gets great mileage 20city 28 hwy. By far the most powerful 4cyl pickup I test drove. Looks great and now have 40,000kms on it with no problems. Interior front seats are comfortable rear seat in ext cab are a joke, for children only. Truck tows my 3000 boat no problems and this little 2wd can get through suprisingly deep snow confidently. Would defn' buy another.

Great Mileage

JohnS, 06/12/2009
This 4 cyl Canyon replaces a Chevy S10 and after having looked at all the small pickups (Ford, Toyota, Nissan) I have been extremely pleased with it. I was expecting slightly less gas mileage since I went from a 2.2 engine to 2.9 and from standard to automatic, but it's has matched the S10 with 23 / 24 around town and 27 / 28 on the highway. Just great fun to drive

Comfortable, Fun to Drive V8

Lanie, 11/25/2009
FYI, I have the extended cab V8 SLT. This website did not have that choice. In any case I have had this truck about 9 months now, and just love it. It is really comfortable to drive. Being in CO it is wonderful to have the heated seats in winter. It handles well in snow, on rough dirt roads, etc. The gas mileage isn't great, but didn't expect it to be given that it is a V8. Has great "get up and go" to get up those mountains!

Great truck few problems

seabig, 12/15/2009
I have a 2009 ex cab long box 2wd. Pros. -gas mileage, just over 20mpg in the city -no problems really so far, -stabilitrac is a must for winter driving -stereo sounds great -comfortable -power is adequate -Love all the chrome and the little tool boxes under the rear seats Cons. -Tires (amerigeneral) love to grab little stones and fling them up causing paint chips. Driving down a road that is dirty sounds like you are being shot at. -Plastic around stereo and vents looks very cheap -trac control comes on automatically and limits acceleration if you forget to turn it off and try to jump across traffic you might die -drivers door wouldn't shut right but dealer adjusted it and its fine now

Canyon Conquers Mountain Commute

Wayne Dear, 01/29/2010
I drive 120 miles round trip uphill both ways. The 3.7L I5 4sp auto has lots of power even with a full load. Got 24.9 mpg on the first fill up. 17" tires, high clearance good for off road, truck tracks steady in 4wd on snow and ice. CPU broke down in mountains; OnStar emergency towing and GMC warranty worked fine. Plenty of storage behind front seats but no room to sit there 'cept for babies. Middle seat belt a joke so I disconnected it. Friends commented on rugged good looks and awesome metalic blue paint job. Overall, a smart, affordable "small" 4wd truck.

