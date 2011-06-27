  1. Home
Used 2005 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

5(71%)4(29%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

great truck

w biello, 01/16/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

truck has preformed very well - handles great- 21 to 25 mpg.no problems- dealer mastria buick gmc best dealer i have ever dealt with - service dept great-

All-new and fun to drive

KangarouxKid, 06/30/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This new GMC Canyon fits the need for a good-sized truck with excellent fuel economy. In light of what I believe to be permanently high fuel prices, economy of operation is important. The truck is comfortable and quiet.

Pleasantly Surprised!

cb500rider, 10/09/2005
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've never trusted GM vehicles. I grew up in MIchigan and heard all of the horror stories about the poor quality for my many relations who work or have worked in the GM plants. My last GM car was a 1980 Chevy Monza. I bought the Canyon because of the employee pricing and the five cylinder engine's fuel economy. I have the Z71 SLE Ext cab with bucket seats. The seats are very comfortabe. The ride is high and smooth. The 2WD offroad suspension is great. I drove it down five miles of washboard dirt road at 45mph and couldn't believe the smooth ride. No problems so far, accept the center console creeks when i rest my arm on it. This is probably due to it's thin plastic.

Solid Truck

Bradh, 10/11/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My first pickup. 3.5/5cyl/4WD/tow pkg /ext.cab. Was considering larger 8Cyl., but crappy mileage eliminated all (I've got a fairly long commute). Compared to other mid size pickups, power rating was much better. Mileage so far, about 18-20, mixed driving. Needed mainly for lighter hauling (lumber, mowers, etc.) Haven't tried towing yet, but will be pulling 2500lb trailer occasionally. Handling is pretty crisp for a truck. Good std. stereo w/CD, decent interior & sharp exterior. Truck is a good fit for those of us who don't need massive power or towing capacity, but still need a truck for various reasons. No problems apparent (only at 2000 miles) So far I'm pretty satisfied.

Overall a good truck but has some issues

John, 03/20/2008
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is a great medium sized truck but there are the usual GM fit and finish issues. The turning radius is ridiculous and cause many parking lot problems. The radio is probably the worst piece of junk I have found in any vehicle.The radio is an easy fix with aftermarket units. The turning radius is not curable. Experienced a few rattles, could be tighter.

