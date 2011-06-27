Used 2005 GMC Canyon Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

great truck w biello , 01/16/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful truck has preformed very well - handles great- 21 to 25 mpg.no problems- dealer mastria buick gmc best dealer i have ever dealt with - service dept great- Report Abuse

All-new and fun to drive KangarouxKid , 06/30/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This new GMC Canyon fits the need for a good-sized truck with excellent fuel economy. In light of what I believe to be permanently high fuel prices, economy of operation is important. The truck is comfortable and quiet. Report Abuse

Pleasantly Surprised! cb500rider , 10/09/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I've never trusted GM vehicles. I grew up in MIchigan and heard all of the horror stories about the poor quality for my many relations who work or have worked in the GM plants. My last GM car was a 1980 Chevy Monza. I bought the Canyon because of the employee pricing and the five cylinder engine's fuel economy. I have the Z71 SLE Ext cab with bucket seats. The seats are very comfortabe. The ride is high and smooth. The 2WD offroad suspension is great. I drove it down five miles of washboard dirt road at 45mph and couldn't believe the smooth ride. No problems so far, accept the center console creeks when i rest my arm on it. This is probably due to it's thin plastic. Report Abuse

Solid Truck Bradh , 10/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My first pickup. 3.5/5cyl/4WD/tow pkg /ext.cab. Was considering larger 8Cyl., but crappy mileage eliminated all (I've got a fairly long commute). Compared to other mid size pickups, power rating was much better. Mileage so far, about 18-20, mixed driving. Needed mainly for lighter hauling (lumber, mowers, etc.) Haven't tried towing yet, but will be pulling 2500lb trailer occasionally. Handling is pretty crisp for a truck. Good std. stereo w/CD, decent interior & sharp exterior. Truck is a good fit for those of us who don't need massive power or towing capacity, but still need a truck for various reasons. No problems apparent (only at 2000 miles) So far I'm pretty satisfied. Report Abuse