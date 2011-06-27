  1. Home
Used 2005 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Canyon
4.7
4.7
42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Long term review

Andy L., 01/09/2010
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck new in Oct 2004. My review from Jan 06 remains true. This truck has been outstanding. The fit and finish on the interior is fine, the exterior has held up perfectly. It is very well powered, and a pleasure to drive. Does great in Michigan winters. Even better with new Dick Cepek FC-II tires. I've hauled many loads of wood, pulled a small boat, traveled with family of five and never been let down. The only two issues have been the theft deterance went out (minor), and the drivers window regulater died ($300) I have 86k miles and plan to put on many more.

Great Truck

Matt, 05/05/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Great truck for doing things you need to do, without the gas of a full size. Great family car to take to the beach, worth every bit of money.

Engine /electrical problems

marc, 10/23/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

After purchase it was noted to have bad water leakage on the passager side under the dash that shorted out the OnStar system and caused the computer to error. Problem was found to be a bad lead seam over the windshield. Computer error causes one of the cylinders to runs rich, crack in exhaust manifold, now getting only 11 mpg. Remote failure also, attempted to open the door with key and found that the tumblers in the door and back gate had been missed keyed. Lots of problems with remote entry system and electrical connectors under vehicle rusting loss of plate lights and other exterior lights. Vehicle only 18 month old and GM providing little help.

Still going strong

sullylang, 08/04/2012
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

Coming up on 8 years owning this truck. It still runs great, drives great, very reliable, and good efficiency (18mpg city / 22 mpg hwy). Gas mileage was better with regular hwy tires. Dick Cepek FC-II tires took about 1 mpg off the fuel economy. Just did 120k service on vehicle. I wrecked my brakes, but they would have needed rotors and drums at 120k either way. Only issue that's odd is the rough, or low idle from a dirty throttle body. Very simple to clean, and now runs perfect again. Very satisfied with this truck. The experts have their blinders on when giving it poor performance ratings. Power is great and it tows very well.

Great Little Pickup!

05CanyonOwner, 11/19/2018
4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this Canyon new in 04/2005 and it’s still going strong in 11/2018. There are now so few smaller/mini pickups out there that some people confuse my cherry 2005 Canyon as a 2019 model, and want to know where they can get one for themselves. Consumer Reports trashed this vehicle back in the mid-2000’s in so many ways… I know after 14 years of owning one, I am so glad I got this pickup. My 2005 Canyon has never let me down and it gets its recommended servicing per owners manual when due. It has always gotten about 20 MPG combined mileage since new. It’s nothing fancy or classy in any way – it is just reliable, bullet-proof small pickup transportation. If you can find one for sale that has been cared for, you’ll be most rewarded with loyal transportation.

