Used 2005 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Long term review Andy L. , 01/09/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new in Oct 2004. My review from Jan 06 remains true. This truck has been outstanding. The fit and finish on the interior is fine, the exterior has held up perfectly. It is very well powered, and a pleasure to drive. Does great in Michigan winters. Even better with new Dick Cepek FC-II tires. I've hauled many loads of wood, pulled a small boat, traveled with family of five and never been let down. The only two issues have been the theft deterance went out (minor), and the drivers window regulater died ($300) I have 86k miles and plan to put on many more.

Great Truck Matt , 05/05/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Great truck for doing things you need to do, without the gas of a full size. Great family car to take to the beach, worth every bit of money.

Engine /electrical problems marc , 10/23/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful After purchase it was noted to have bad water leakage on the passager side under the dash that shorted out the OnStar system and caused the computer to error. Problem was found to be a bad lead seam over the windshield. Computer error causes one of the cylinders to runs rich, crack in exhaust manifold, now getting only 11 mpg. Remote failure also, attempted to open the door with key and found that the tumblers in the door and back gate had been missed keyed. Lots of problems with remote entry system and electrical connectors under vehicle rusting loss of plate lights and other exterior lights. Vehicle only 18 month old and GM providing little help.

Still going strong sullylang , 08/04/2012 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Coming up on 8 years owning this truck. It still runs great, drives great, very reliable, and good efficiency (18mpg city / 22 mpg hwy). Gas mileage was better with regular hwy tires. Dick Cepek FC-II tires took about 1 mpg off the fuel economy. Just did 120k service on vehicle. I wrecked my brakes, but they would have needed rotors and drums at 120k either way. Only issue that's odd is the rough, or low idle from a dirty throttle body. Very simple to clean, and now runs perfect again. Very satisfied with this truck. The experts have their blinders on when giving it poor performance ratings. Power is great and it tows very well.