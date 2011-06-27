Used 2004 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

GMC Canyon is a nice truck Greg , 02/27/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful At first, the GMC Canyon's interior was hard to adapt to; the plastic materials left much to be desired. After a while, however, I adapted and began to appreciate the plastics. They are actually quite rugged. My truck has the I5, XM, 6CD, Auto-dimming/compass mirror, and power heated leather seats. All are very enjoyable. The seats are comfortable for the longest of trips, and the vehicle handles very well and has a TON of power for only having five cylinders. It is very much more powerful than its S-series predecessors, and I can confirm first hand that the truck can pull WAY more than it is rated -- the truck can pull over 7,500 pounds practically effortlessly. Trust me. Report Abuse

Canyon performance Ron , 04/02/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am very satisfied with the overall performance. it was not designed to be a rocket. I have no complaints with the power, and I can pull a loaded utility trailer with firewood weighing about 300 lbs. with no problems. The interior could use a bit of dazzle, as it is quite plain. Rear disc brakes would be better. The exteior is as classy as any small truck on the market. I have had many compliments on the design. Report Abuse

A month of interstates and mountains Tom , 02/25/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've found the Canyon 3.5 liter excellent for fast interstate and slower, steep mountain driving. The two stage 4wd has also been very good on snow. The OEM tires, however, have limited "stickiness" in spite of their "all season" rating. Report Abuse

GMC Canyon review wvu_matt , 01/13/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Handling is tight and responsive. I was hesitant with the 15" wheels. I have towed cargo trailers with no problem or lack of power. The 5 cyl is great on gas without losing much power. Only problem was the valve springs. These were replaced around 10k miles. Evidently there was a service bulletin but no official recall. If you lose power at highway speeds--have them check valve springs (I think they fixed that on the newer models). Overall, I would buy it again. Great looking (I have black on black offroad package) and plenty of interior room with crew-cab. Report Abuse