2021 GMC Acadia Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Acadia
Overview
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG2325no
Total Seating766
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg22/29 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/513.0 mi.418.0/551.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG2325no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleaded
Engine
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm271 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.0 l3.6 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 6300 rpm230 hp @ 5000 rpm310 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves161624
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
cylinder deactivationnoyesno
Safety
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesnono
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesnono
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesyes
Packages
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
Premium Packagenoyesno
Floor Liner Packagenoyesyes
Trailering Packagenoyesyes
Bright Accent Packagenoyesno
Cargo Packagenoyesyes
Interior Protection Packagenoyesyes
Elevation Editionnoyesno
Adventure Packagenoyesyes
Denali Ultimate Packagenonoyes
Technology Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
8 total speakersnoyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesnono
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
Cargo Area Organizernoyesyes
Universal Tablet Holdersnoyesyes
Premium Carpet Floor Mat Packagenoyesno
Powered Universal Table Holdernoyesyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playernoyesyes
Embroidered Front Row Headrests w/GMC Logonoyesno
7 Passenger Seatingnoyesyes
Wireless Chargingnoyesno
Instrumentation
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
premium clothyesnono
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnono
Folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
heatednonoyes
Exterior Options
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Front and Rear Splash Guardsnoyesyes
Front and Rear Black GMC Emblemsnoyesno
Black Accent Packagenoyesno
20" Bright Machined-Face Wheels w/High Gloss Black Painted Spokes and Pocketsnoyesyes
Molded Assist Stepsnoyesyes
'Hit the Road' Packagenoyesyes
20" Sterling Silver Painted Aluminum Wheelsnoyesyes
20" Bright Machined Face Wheels w/Satin Graphite Painted Spokes and Pocketsnoyesyes
Bright Wheel Locksnoyesyes
Keyless Entry Keypadnoyesyes
Black Center Caps w/Red GMC Logonoyesyes
20" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Accentsnoyesno
Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kitnoyesyes
Dual Skyscape Sunroofnoyesyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsnoyesyes
Measurements
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
Maximum cargo capacity79.0 cu.ft.79.0 cu.ft.79.0 cu.ft.
Length193.4 in.193.4 in.193.4 in.
Curb weight3923 lbs.4031 lbs.4390 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.6001 lbs.6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.12.8 cu.ft.12.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.7.2 in.7.2 in.
Height66.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Maximum payload2078 lbs.1970 lbs.1610 lbs.
Wheel base112.5 in.112.5 in.112.5 in.
Width75.4 in.75.4 in.75.4 in.
Maximum towing capacityno4000 lbs.4000 lbs.
Colors
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Summit White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Red Mahogany Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Hunter Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Red Mahogany Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Cocoa/Light Ash Gray, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Galvanized/Light Shale, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesnono
P245/65R H tiresyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesnono
temporary spare tirenoyesyes
P235/65R18 tiresnoyesno
18 in. wheelsnoyesno
underbody mounted spare tirenoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
P235/55R H tiresnonoyes
20 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
$29,800
$29,800
$38,800
$38,800
$48,300
$48,300
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

