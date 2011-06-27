2020 GMC Acadia Consumer Reviews

Exactly the right size - great car! JD , 03/05/2020 Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Pretty pricey... but it is the right size, not too big and not too small. Traded in a 2019 Tahoe - it was also a great car, but too big and "trucky." The Acadia handles more like a car - much more responsive and quicker. Wife is primary driver and she loves it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Smooth Ride Kevin , 11/28/2019 Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I have tested just about all of the midsize suv vehicles and this car by far has the best ride quality. The new transmission makes a major difference. Plus, I like that the suv isn't as large and bulky as some of the other vehicles in its class. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

serious accident Valarie Stewart , 03/17/2020 SLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I only had my Acadia 2020 for about a month and some ran a stop sign in front of me going 60 mph! I had my dash cam on. It was awful!! Every airbags deployed. The other lady involved had to be taken to the ER while I walked away with just a black eye. Everyone who watched the video says THAT Acadia saved your life!!! Report Abuse

Stay away for a while Former Acadia Fan , 01/09/2020 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 41 of 44 people found this review helpful As much as I wanted to love my Acadia Denali I just can't. I purchased it in September 2019 and it has been at the dealer since mid November for various issues ( Navigation, Radio, Touchscreen, Emergency Parking Brake, Noise in the rear, defective Headliner, Defective weather seal). It is really a beautiful vehicle, but the early production ones definitely have a quality issue. My hope is that it will get better in due time, but right now I just can't recommend it. I had a 2017 Acadia Denali prior to the 2020 and loved it thus the reason I got it again. Unfortunately, at this time I just can't recommend this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse