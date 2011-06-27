2020 GMC Acadia Consumer Reviews
Exactly the right size - great car!
Pretty pricey... but it is the right size, not too big and not too small. Traded in a 2019 Tahoe - it was also a great car, but too big and "trucky." The Acadia handles more like a car - much more responsive and quicker. Wife is primary driver and she loves it!
Smooth Ride
I have tested just about all of the midsize suv vehicles and this car by far has the best ride quality. The new transmission makes a major difference. Plus, I like that the suv isn't as large and bulky as some of the other vehicles in its class.
serious accident
I only had my Acadia 2020 for about a month and some ran a stop sign in front of me going 60 mph! I had my dash cam on. It was awful!! Every airbags deployed. The other lady involved had to be taken to the ER while I walked away with just a black eye. Everyone who watched the video says THAT Acadia saved your life!!!
Stay away for a while
As much as I wanted to love my Acadia Denali I just can't. I purchased it in September 2019 and it has been at the dealer since mid November for various issues ( Navigation, Radio, Touchscreen, Emergency Parking Brake, Noise in the rear, defective Headliner, Defective weather seal). It is really a beautiful vehicle, but the early production ones definitely have a quality issue. My hope is that it will get better in due time, but right now I just can't recommend it. I had a 2017 Acadia Denali prior to the 2020 and loved it thus the reason I got it again. Unfortunately, at this time I just can't recommend this car.
Comfort and Quiet
Need power like their V6 but could not get a V6 in their 2020 Terrain with the 4 cylinders to choose from. Exceptional quite ride and comfort for the price PLUS AWD and more room that a 2020 Terrain.
