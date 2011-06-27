Used 2018 GMC Acadia Denali Features & Specs
|Overview
See Acadia Inventory
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|374.0/550.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|Torque
|271 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|Exterior Convenience Package
|yes
|Floor Liner Package
|yes
|Cargo Package
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|Interior Protection Package
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|8 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|Powered Universal Table Holders
|yes
|Universal Tablet Holders
|yes
|Integrated Cargo Liner
|yes
|7 Passenger Seating
|yes
|Wireless Charging
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.7 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|heated
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|20" Midnight Silver Premium Painted Finish Wheels
|yes
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Dual Skyscape Sunroof
|yes
|Molded Assist Steps
|yes
|20" Ultra-Bright Machined Faced Wheels w/Satin Graphite Pockets
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|Maximum cargo capacity
|79.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|193.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4154 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6001 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.2 in.
|Height
|68.7 in.
|Wheel base
|112.5 in.
|Width
|75.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|P235/55R H tires
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Acadia
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,020
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
