Used 2018 GMC Acadia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Acadia SUV
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,839*
Total Cash Price
$36,476
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,816*
Total Cash Price
$37,206
SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,909*
Total Cash Price
$49,972
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,863*
Total Cash Price
$51,431
SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,398*
Total Cash Price
$50,337
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,793*
Total Cash Price
$37,935
SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,817*
Total Cash Price
$52,890
SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,839*
Total Cash Price
$36,476
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,188*
Total Cash Price
$41,218
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,560*
Total Cash Price
$45,230
Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,118*
Total Cash Price
$43,406
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$870
|$896
|$4,226
|Maintenance
|$725
|$1,661
|$2,111
|$1,385
|$2,090
|$7,972
|Repairs
|$132
|$315
|$459
|$536
|$625
|$2,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,948
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,132
|Financing
|$1,962
|$1,577
|$1,168
|$731
|$264
|$5,702
|Depreciation
|$7,403
|$3,241
|$2,854
|$2,530
|$2,270
|$18,298
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,556
|$9,298
|$9,169
|$7,835
|$7,981
|$48,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Acadia SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$4,311
|Maintenance
|$740
|$1,694
|$2,153
|$1,413
|$2,132
|$8,131
|Repairs
|$135
|$321
|$468
|$547
|$638
|$2,108
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,987
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,175
|Financing
|$2,001
|$1,609
|$1,191
|$746
|$269
|$5,816
|Depreciation
|$7,551
|$3,306
|$2,911
|$2,581
|$2,315
|$18,664
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,847
|$9,484
|$9,352
|$7,992
|$8,141
|$49,816
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Acadia SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$5,790
|Maintenance
|$993
|$2,276
|$2,892
|$1,897
|$2,863
|$10,922
|Repairs
|$181
|$432
|$629
|$734
|$856
|$2,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,669
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,921
|Financing
|$2,688
|$2,160
|$1,600
|$1,001
|$362
|$7,812
|Depreciation
|$10,142
|$4,440
|$3,910
|$3,466
|$3,110
|$25,068
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,942
|$12,738
|$12,562
|$10,734
|$10,934
|$66,909
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Acadia SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,227
|$1,263
|$5,959
|Maintenance
|$1,022
|$2,342
|$2,977
|$1,953
|$2,947
|$11,241
|Repairs
|$186
|$444
|$647
|$756
|$881
|$2,914
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,747
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,006
|Financing
|$2,766
|$2,224
|$1,647
|$1,031
|$372
|$8,040
|Depreciation
|$10,438
|$4,570
|$4,024
|$3,567
|$3,201
|$25,800
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,524
|$13,110
|$12,928
|$11,047
|$11,253
|$68,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Acadia SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,132
|$1,165
|$1,201
|$1,236
|$5,832
|Maintenance
|$1,000
|$2,292
|$2,913
|$1,911
|$2,884
|$11,001
|Repairs
|$182
|$435
|$633
|$740
|$862
|$2,852
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,688
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,942
|Financing
|$2,708
|$2,176
|$1,612
|$1,009
|$364
|$7,869
|Depreciation
|$10,216
|$4,473
|$3,939
|$3,491
|$3,133
|$25,251
|Fuel
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$2,397
|$2,470
|$11,650
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,087
|$12,831
|$12,653
|$10,812
|$11,014
|$67,398
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Acadia SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$4,395
|Maintenance
|$754
|$1,727
|$2,195
|$1,440
|$2,174
|$8,291
|Repairs
|$137
|$328
|$477
|$557
|$650
|$2,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,026
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,217
|Financing
|$2,040
|$1,640
|$1,215
|$760
|$275
|$5,930
|Depreciation
|$7,699
|$3,371
|$2,968
|$2,631
|$2,361
|$19,030
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,138
|$9,670
|$9,536
|$8,148
|$8,300
|$50,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Acadia SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$6,128
|Maintenance
|$1,051
|$2,408
|$3,061
|$2,008
|$3,031
|$11,559
|Repairs
|$191
|$457
|$666
|$777
|$906
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,825
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,091
|Financing
|$2,845
|$2,287
|$1,694
|$1,060
|$383
|$8,268
|Depreciation
|$10,734
|$4,699
|$4,138
|$3,669
|$3,292
|$26,532
|Fuel
|$2,306
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,596
|$12,241
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,106
|$13,482
|$13,295
|$11,361
|$11,572
|$70,817
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Acadia SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$870
|$896
|$4,226
|Maintenance
|$725
|$1,661
|$2,111
|$1,385
|$2,090
|$7,972
|Repairs
|$132
|$315
|$459
|$536
|$625
|$2,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,948
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,132
|Financing
|$1,962
|$1,577
|$1,168
|$731
|$264
|$5,702
|Depreciation
|$7,403
|$3,241
|$2,854
|$2,530
|$2,270
|$18,298
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,556
|$9,298
|$9,169
|$7,835
|$7,981
|$48,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Acadia SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$927
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$4,775
|Maintenance
|$819
|$1,877
|$2,385
|$1,565
|$2,362
|$9,008
|Repairs
|$149
|$356
|$519
|$606
|$706
|$2,336
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,201
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,409
|Financing
|$2,217
|$1,782
|$1,320
|$826
|$298
|$6,443
|Depreciation
|$8,365
|$3,662
|$3,225
|$2,859
|$2,565
|$20,677
|Fuel
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$1,963
|$2,023
|$9,539
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,448
|$10,507
|$10,361
|$8,854
|$9,019
|$55,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Acadia SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$5,240
|Maintenance
|$899
|$2,060
|$2,618
|$1,717
|$2,592
|$9,885
|Repairs
|$164
|$391
|$569
|$665
|$775
|$2,563
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,416
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,644
|Financing
|$2,433
|$1,955
|$1,448
|$906
|$327
|$7,070
|Depreciation
|$9,180
|$4,019
|$3,539
|$3,137
|$2,815
|$22,690
|Fuel
|$1,972
|$2,031
|$2,092
|$2,154
|$2,220
|$10,468
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,049
|$11,530
|$11,370
|$9,715
|$9,896
|$60,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,029
|Maintenance
|$863
|$1,977
|$2,512
|$1,648
|$2,487
|$9,487
|Repairs
|$157
|$375
|$546
|$638
|$744
|$2,460
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,318
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,537
|Financing
|$2,335
|$1,877
|$1,390
|$870
|$314
|$6,785
|Depreciation
|$8,810
|$3,857
|$3,396
|$3,011
|$2,701
|$21,775
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,322
|$11,065
|$10,911
|$9,324
|$9,497
|$58,118
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Acadia
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 GMC Acadia in Virginia is:not available
