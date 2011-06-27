Used 2014 GMC Acadia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Acadia SUV
SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,208*
Total Cash Price
$21,016
SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,035*
Total Cash Price
$28,227
SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,729*
Total Cash Price
$29,052
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,361*
Total Cash Price
$20,604
SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,458*
Total Cash Price
$28,434
SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,055*
Total Cash Price
$21,428
SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,423*
Total Cash Price
$29,876
SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,361*
Total Cash Price
$20,604
Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,868*
Total Cash Price
$23,283
SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,528*
Total Cash Price
$25,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Acadia SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$766
|$788
|$813
|$836
|$3,947
|Maintenance
|$1,672
|$1,412
|$2,168
|$319
|$3,457
|$9,027
|Repairs
|$475
|$552
|$644
|$752
|$876
|$3,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,146
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,130
|$909
|$673
|$421
|$152
|$3,285
|Depreciation
|$5,075
|$2,285
|$2,010
|$1,782
|$1,599
|$12,751
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,043
|$7,825
|$8,242
|$6,103
|$8,995
|$43,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Acadia SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,092
|$1,123
|$5,302
|Maintenance
|$2,245
|$1,896
|$2,911
|$429
|$4,643
|$12,125
|Repairs
|$638
|$741
|$864
|$1,010
|$1,177
|$4,431
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,540
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,792
|Financing
|$1,518
|$1,221
|$904
|$566
|$204
|$4,413
|Depreciation
|$6,816
|$3,069
|$2,700
|$2,393
|$2,148
|$17,126
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,176
|$10,511
|$11,070
|$8,197
|$12,082
|$58,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Acadia SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,124
|$1,156
|$5,457
|Maintenance
|$2,311
|$1,951
|$2,996
|$441
|$4,778
|$12,479
|Repairs
|$657
|$763
|$890
|$1,039
|$1,211
|$4,560
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,585
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,844
|Financing
|$1,562
|$1,256
|$931
|$582
|$210
|$4,542
|Depreciation
|$7,015
|$3,158
|$2,779
|$2,463
|$2,211
|$17,626
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,648
|$10,818
|$11,393
|$8,436
|$12,435
|$59,729
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$3,870
|Maintenance
|$1,639
|$1,384
|$2,125
|$313
|$3,389
|$8,850
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$737
|$859
|$3,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,108
|$891
|$660
|$413
|$149
|$3,221
|Depreciation
|$4,975
|$2,240
|$1,971
|$1,747
|$1,568
|$12,501
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,807
|$7,672
|$8,080
|$5,983
|$8,819
|$42,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Acadia SUV SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$5,341
|Maintenance
|$2,262
|$1,910
|$2,933
|$432
|$4,677
|$12,213
|Repairs
|$643
|$747
|$871
|$1,017
|$1,185
|$4,463
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,551
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,805
|Financing
|$1,529
|$1,230
|$911
|$570
|$206
|$4,445
|Depreciation
|$6,865
|$3,091
|$2,720
|$2,411
|$2,164
|$17,251
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,294
|$10,587
|$11,150
|$8,257
|$12,170
|$58,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Acadia SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$829
|$853
|$4,025
|Maintenance
|$1,705
|$1,439
|$2,210
|$326
|$3,525
|$9,204
|Repairs
|$485
|$563
|$656
|$766
|$893
|$3,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,169
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,360
|Financing
|$1,152
|$927
|$686
|$430
|$155
|$3,350
|Depreciation
|$5,174
|$2,330
|$2,050
|$1,817
|$1,631
|$13,001
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,279
|$7,979
|$8,403
|$6,222
|$9,172
|$44,055
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Acadia SUV SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,156
|$1,189
|$5,612
|Maintenance
|$2,377
|$2,007
|$3,081
|$454
|$4,914
|$12,833
|Repairs
|$676
|$784
|$915
|$1,069
|$1,246
|$4,689
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,630
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,897
|Financing
|$1,607
|$1,292
|$957
|$599
|$216
|$4,670
|Depreciation
|$7,214
|$3,248
|$2,858
|$2,533
|$2,274
|$18,126
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,120
|$11,124
|$11,716
|$8,675
|$12,788
|$61,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Acadia SUV SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$3,870
|Maintenance
|$1,639
|$1,384
|$2,125
|$313
|$3,389
|$8,850
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$737
|$859
|$3,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,108
|$891
|$660
|$413
|$149
|$3,221
|Depreciation
|$4,975
|$2,240
|$1,971
|$1,747
|$1,568
|$12,501
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,807
|$7,672
|$8,080
|$5,983
|$8,819
|$42,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Acadia SUV Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$849
|$873
|$901
|$927
|$4,373
|Maintenance
|$1,852
|$1,564
|$2,401
|$354
|$3,830
|$10,000
|Repairs
|$527
|$611
|$713
|$833
|$971
|$3,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,270
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,252
|$1,007
|$746
|$467
|$168
|$3,640
|Depreciation
|$5,622
|$2,531
|$2,227
|$1,974
|$1,772
|$14,126
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,342
|$8,669
|$9,130
|$6,761
|$9,965
|$47,868
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Acadia SUV SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$2,032
|$1,716
|$2,635
|$388
|$4,202
|$10,974
|Repairs
|$578
|$671
|$782
|$914
|$1,065
|$4,010
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,394
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,622
|Financing
|$1,374
|$1,105
|$818
|$512
|$185
|$3,994
|Depreciation
|$6,169
|$2,778
|$2,444
|$2,166
|$1,944
|$15,501
|Fuel
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$11,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,641
|$9,513
|$10,019
|$7,419
|$10,936
|$52,528
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Acadia
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 GMC Acadia in Virginia is:not available
