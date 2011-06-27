  1. Home
Used 2013 GMC Acadia SLE-2 Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Trailering Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatsyes
8 Passenger Seatingyes
Color Touch AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Radio w/CD/DVD Playeryes
All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Third Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
First and Second Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.3 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" 6-Twin Spoke Flared Chrome Wheelsyes
Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
20" 6-Split Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
20" 12-Split Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track67.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity116.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4850 lbs.
Gross weight6459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1609 lbs.
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height72.6 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P255/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
