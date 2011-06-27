  1. Home
Used 2012 GMC Acadia Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Acadia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374/528 mi.374/528 mi.352/506 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.22 gal.22 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm288 hp @ 6300 rpm288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.4 ft.40.4 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
Trailering Packageyesyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesyes
separate rear audionoyesyes
10 total speakersnoyesyes
USB connectionnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesyesno
power steeringyesnono
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesnono
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesno
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesno
Three zone climate controlnoyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Sun sensornoyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consolenoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on center consolenonoyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobnonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatsyesnono
DVD Rear Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
8 Passenger Seatingyesyesyes
Touch Screen Navigation Radio w/CD/DVD Playernoyesyes
Touch Screen Navigation Radio w/CD Playernoyesyes
Second Row Consolenoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
trip computernoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
premium clothyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room61.9 in.61.9 in.61.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front hip room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
driver cooled seatnonoyes
passenger cooled seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.61.1 in.61.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnono
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyesyesno
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
Front track67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity116.9 cu.ft.116.9 cu.ft.116.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4656 lbs.4656 lbs.4857 lbs.
Gross weight6411 lbs.6411 lbs.6459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.1 cu.ft.24.1 cu.ft.24.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd..34 cd..34 cd.
Maximum payload1689 lbs.1689 lbs.1523 lbs.
Length200.7 in.200.7 in.200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.5200 lbs.5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.7.4 in.7.4 in.
Height72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.118.9 in.118.9 in.
Width78.2 in.78.2 in.78.2 in.
Rear track67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
P255/65R18 tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesnono
P255/60R H tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
chrome-clad wheel coversnonoyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
P255/55R H tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,310
Starting MSRP
$39,060
Starting MSRP
$46,810
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
