Used 1996 Geo Tracker Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Tracker
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg21/24 mpg21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/348.0 mi.233.1/266.4 mi.304.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.11.1 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm95 hp @ 5600 rpm95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.34.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.39.5 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.9 in.52.2 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.39.5 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.41.9 in.44.9 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.31.7 in.32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.50.2 in.51.8 in.
Measurements
Length158.7 in.142.5 in.158.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2434 lbs.2246 lbs.2434 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.0 cu.ft.32.9 cu.ft.45.0 cu.ft.
Height66.5 in.65.1 in.66.5 in.
Wheel base97.1 in.88.6 in.97.1 in.
Width64.4 in.64.2 in.64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • Super Grape Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Silver Sage Metallic
  • Woodland Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Wildfire Red
  • Black
