Used 1995 Geo Metro for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Geo Metro searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Geo Metro
Read recent reviews for the Geo Metro
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.216 Reviews
Report abuse
tigger2uall,08/11/2012
I bought this car in '95 new with 8 miles on it. 2012, still running strong. Mind you, I have replaced the engine ($1,200, first engine went after 150,000 with normal maint.) and timing belt. Other than normal things, I love my little purple Geo. Easy to reach everything. My first stick shift and best car I have ever owned. Our oldest chil even learned how to drive in it! It got her home WITHOUT a belt! LOVE MY GEO!